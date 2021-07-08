 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cops & Burgers set for July 14
0 comments
top story

Cops & Burgers set for July 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2016 Cops and Burgers II

Cops and Burgers is held in the Elko County Sheriff's Office parking lot. Proceeds benefit the Nevada Special Olympics.

 Submitted by the Elko County Sheriff's Office

ELKO – Officers from the Elko County Sheriff’s Department will trade in their badges for burgers to collect donations for Special Olympics Nevada.

The fundraiser in the department’s parking lot at 775 W. Silver St. is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday, July 14.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event will feature a barbecue lunch along with chips and a drink for $6. The officers will also be selling raffle tickets for additional prizes.

For delivery or raffle information, call 775-397-0040 or email orders by July 13 to amarin@elkocountynv.net.

Special Olympics Nevada is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, education, leadership and athlete health. The nonprofit organization offers free year-round training and competition programs for 2,694 athletes.

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News