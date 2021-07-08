Cops & Burgers set for July 14

ELKO – Officers from the Elko County Sheriff’s Department will trade in their badges for burgers to collect donations for Special Olympics Nevada.

The fundraiser in the department’s parking lot at 775 W. Silver St. is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday, July 14.

The event will feature a barbecue lunch along with chips and a drink for $6. The officers will also be selling raffle tickets for additional prizes.

For delivery or raffle information, call 775-397-0040 or email orders by July 13 to amarin@elkocountynv.net.

Special Olympics Nevada is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, education, leadership and athlete health. The nonprofit organization offers free year-round training and competition programs for 2,694 athletes.

