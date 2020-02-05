Corona testifies in Washington, D.C.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona testified Wednesday before subcommittees of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations regarding the challenges that communities face in strengthening their recycling programs.

Corona is currently president of the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities, and he spoke on behalf of the National League of Cities.

“Single-stream recycling simplified recycling for residents and increased recycling in the early years, but has also led to an increase in contamination,” he told Congress. Contamination drives up the cost or makes collections complete unrecyclable, he said.

“Many small, rural communities in Nevada, like West Wendover, do not have recycling programs, which is largely due to the cost of establishing and maintaining programs in a way that makes economic sense for residents, businesses and communities,” he said. “For example, in my city the costs to restart recycling compostable materials -- a program the city cut in 2012 due to cost and challenges we faced with sorting -- are upwards of $1 million.