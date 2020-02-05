Corona testifies in Washington, D.C.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona testified Wednesday before subcommittees of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations regarding the challenges that communities face in strengthening their recycling programs.
Corona is currently president of the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities, and he spoke on behalf of the National League of Cities.
“Single-stream recycling simplified recycling for residents and increased recycling in the early years, but has also led to an increase in contamination,” he told Congress. Contamination drives up the cost or makes collections complete unrecyclable, he said.
“Many small, rural communities in Nevada, like West Wendover, do not have recycling programs, which is largely due to the cost of establishing and maintaining programs in a way that makes economic sense for residents, businesses and communities,” he said. “For example, in my city the costs to restart recycling compostable materials -- a program the city cut in 2012 due to cost and challenges we faced with sorting -- are upwards of $1 million.
“We have explored other options such as contracting with recycling companies, but costs again become a major barrier in order for it to make economic sense for those companies, and the city would have to pay a premium because the materials would have to be transported over 100 miles to the Salt Lake City area to be processed,” Corona said. “Even if this was a feasible option for our community, it would remain difficult to find a partner in the current market environment.”
Corona said local governments, as well as private haulers and operators of materials recovery facilities, are being forced to reevaluate their operations and policies in order to adapt and maintain viable municipal materials management systems.
“While our economy is booming in Nevada, the gap between wages and housing greatly affects our residents,” he said. “Given the current uncertainty in the recycling market, many small, rural communities do not have the economic base to establish cost-based recycling programs.”
Corona suggested the federal government should:
• Develop policies that promote product stewardship and create incentives for manufacturers to design and produce products created with less energy, materials and toxins;
• Create incentives for local governments and producers to develop systems to collect, compost, re-use and recycle products;
• Promote material exchange markets;
• Support research and development on conversion technology, packaging materials, biodegradability and techniques to minimize solid waste;
• Support public participation and education programs to provide a better understanding of source reduction (reduce, reuse, recycle) and disposal options; and
• Promote the recycling of materials for federally funded projects.
“Working together, we can create a better system for our communities and our residents,” Corona said.