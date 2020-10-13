Coronavirus arrives at county jail

ELKO -- Eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Sheriff’s Office detention facility over the past few days, with two staff members and six inmates infected.

"After being notified that a staff member tested positive late last week, close contacts and potential exposures were identified through internal contact tracing," stated the county. "Staff members have been isolated and tested and inmates were offered testing over the weekend."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result, one additional staff member and six inmates have tested positive – for a total of eight cases within the facility. Several tests for staff and inmates were pending results as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and are being closely monitored by the jail medical team. In an effort to control the spread of the virus within the facility, increased cleaning and sanitizing has been implemented as well as increased monitoring for symptoms.

Additional testing will be offered to staff and inmates who have tested negative in the coming days and weeks.