Coronavirus, budget on county's agenda

ELKO – County commissioners are scheduled to discuss coronavirus prevention measures and the county’s tentative budget when they meet in regular session at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of the governor’s coronavirus emergency declarations, county residents are encouraged to watch the meeting through the live-stream system at www.elkocountynv.net. Those who want to comment on any agenda items can use the e-comment system on the website.

“We will also be taking comments via phone as well at 775-738-5398 and your comments will be relayed,” states the agenda.

Three action items relating to coronavirus are on the agenda: Emergency management operations, the county clerk’s suspension of issuing marriage licenses, and deviations from statutory hours for county departments.

Commissioners will review the tentative budget for 2020/21, which has a beginning fund balance of $7.8 million. The county anticipates $40.5 million in revenues and $42 million in expenditures.

The discussion will include consideration of “expenditure control measures that can be taken to prepare for potential downturns to future revenue expectations due to the health emergency.”

Also on the agenda is an audit report from Eide Bailly LLP and awarding of a bid to pave approximately 1.4 miles of Lucky Nugget Road from the South Fork Causeway to McLellan Avenue.

