Coronavirus case update

ELKO – There have been roughly half as many deaths from coronavirus in Nevada over the past week compared with the prior week.

As of Saturday the total number of deaths was 257, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 27 deaths in the past week compared with 53 the prior week.

The increase in confirmed cases has held steady over the same time period, with about 800 new cases in each of the past two weeks.

A total of 5,423 people in Nevada had tested positive for the disease as of Sunday,

Elko County has had 15 confirmed cases of the virus, though only four remain active. One patient has died.

Humboldt County has seen 44 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Lander County’s total has climbed from two to seven over the past two weeks.

White Pine’s total remains at three