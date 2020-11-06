Coronavirus cases jumped 54% in Elko County last month

ELKO -- Elko County reported 37 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 28 recoveries, for a total of 288 active cases.

Seventeen patients are hospitalized, 10 of them locally.

“Elko County experienced a 54% increase in confirmed cases in the month of October,” stated a release from the county. “The increase is attributed to community spread and clusters among families and friends. As the weather gets cooler, we expect social gatherings to move indoors where the virus spreads more easily.”

The county cautioned that as case numbers increase, “so do the number of hospitalizations and the stress on the community’s healthcare resources – the same resources that treat heart attacks, broken legs, and other health emergencies.”

“We are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household. When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”

Infections were also surging across much of the rest of the state.

Nevada health officials on Thursday reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day total since mid-July -- plus 10 deaths.