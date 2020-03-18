Coronavirus closures include retailers, most restaurants

The State of Nevada has sent out criteria for businesses to follow when determining whether they should remain open or not, now that Gov. Steve Sisolak's order is in effect.

Non-essential services and sectors include, but are not limited to:

• Entertainment and hospitality, including but not limited to strip clubs and brothels, casinos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias

• Recreation and athletic facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers, gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, yoga, barre and spin facilities

• Beauty and personal care services and facilities, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty, tanning, waxing hair salons, and nail salons and spas

• Retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations. Retailers are encouraged to continue online operations with pickup and delivery.

FOOD & BEVERAGE ESTABLISHMENTS GUIDANCE