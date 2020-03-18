Coronavirus closures include retailers, most restaurants

The State of Nevada has sent out criteria for businesses to follow when determining whether they should remain open or not, now that Gov. Steve Sisolak's order is in effect.
Non-essential services and sectors include, but are not limited to:
• Entertainment and hospitality, including but not limited to strip clubs and brothels, casinos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias
• Recreation and athletic facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers, gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, yoga, barre and spin facilities
• Beauty and personal care services and facilities, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty, tanning, waxing hair salons, and nail salons and spas
• Retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations. Retailers are encouraged to continue online operations with pickup and delivery.
FOOD & BEVERAGE ESTABLISHMENTS GUIDANCE
The Governor directed all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited. These businesses offering carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage should employ strict social distancing protocol. Additional information is below:
• Charitable food distribution sites, including the meals being distributed to our students in wake of the school closings, along with grocery stores, should remain fully open and operational.
• Food services for healthcare facilities and other essential facilities should remain open.
• Any buffet or food stations used in charitable food distribution settings should transition to boxed meals or served through gloved staff members or volunteers.
• Restaurants throughout Nevada, in addition to pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that include meals provided by a full kitchen should be reduced to serving food only in a drive-thru, take-out or delivery capacity. No dine-in at food establishments should be allowed until further notice. This also includes food courts, coffee shops, catered events, clubs, bowling alleys, and other similar venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food.
• Pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that do not include meals provided by a full kitchen should close.
For the food establishments allowed to remain open, you should:
• Immediately increase sanitizing and cleaning frequency of high contact areas -- such as restrooms.
• Enforce stringent hygiene practices for your staff, including frequent and thorough hand washing for at least 20 seconds at a time.
GAMING
The Governor announced that all gaming machines, devices, tables, games, and any equipment related to gaming activity will be shut down. Restaurants and bars located within gaming properties will be subject to the same restrictions as those outside of gaming establishments.
CANNABIS
Licensed cannabis stores and medical dispensaries should only remain open if employees and consumers strictly adhere to the social distancing protocol. The Nevada Health Response Center is encouraging consumers to use delivery services and not congregate in stores.