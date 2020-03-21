Coronavirus continues to spread in Nevada

The City said that by signing the emergency directive, the governor is granting local governments the authority to impose civil and criminal penalties for businesses that defy it. As such, The City of Elko Police Department, City Attorney and City Clerk are urging compliance.

A copy of the Emergency Directive has been posted on elkocity.com for review.

As of Friday evening, Nevada had 154 cases and two deaths, according to data collected by The Nevada Independent.

The governor stated that “we don’t have to guess what comes next: the rapid increase in positive cases will continue, the number of cases aren’t slowing down, and we have not yet reached our apex.” He indicated that Nevada does not have enough test kits and there is “an indefinite backlog” of future shipments from the federal government. “This is our unfortunate reality, Nevada.”

Sisolak also said hospitals may not have sufficient capacity to handle the expected number of cases.