Coronavirus in Humboldt: How a small, rural county ended up with the second-most cases per capita in Nevada

“In a small town where everybody knows everybody, the problem is when the virus comes to you, it will come in the form of a person who doesn’t look the way you expect them to,” Stringham said. “That’s one of the reasons it’s been so difficult to combat this virus because every one of us knows almost every one of us in town. Some of my very best friends in all of life are in Winnemucca. It’s hard to push those people away, but a person standing close to anyone else is a threat.”

To that end, Stringham has coordinated a volunteer health educator team, composed of off-duty EMS employees and others with health-related day jobs. The group, which had its first meeting on Tuesday, will focus on reaching out to local businesses deemed to have “significant risk of unintentionally spreading the virus” and other community education efforts, Stringham said.

But one of the benefits of being a small town is that many of those relationships already exist. For instance, County Manager Dave Mendiola said he tried to go to a hardware store in town over the weekend but left because it was too crowded. He later followed up with the owner personally about it.