Coronavirus-related announcements for the Elko area

This is a heavy decision to make given how vital the Eucharist is to our faith; however, after much prayer and deliberation, I do so out of the love of our neighbor that Jesus Christ expects of us and our moral duty to safeguard human life, especially of the vulnerable, and to promote the common good.

During this period, churches will be open for private prayer at times designated by pastors, with due regard for social distancing and limits to gatherings of no more than ten people. Pastoral care and the ministration of sacraments essential to immediate needs will continue with appropriate measures to safeguard health. The diocese and parishes are exploring creative ways, especially through social media, to keep in contact with our communities and to provide spiritual support and opportunities for prayer. Another resource is the TV Mass on KOLO Channel 8 on Sunday at 9 a.m. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will continue to provide essential services to those in need.