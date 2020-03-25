Coronavirus-related announcements

The FISH Thrift Store is closed and not able to accept donations at this time.

NV Energy aids nonprofit groups

Nine organizations across Nevada, including United Way of Southern Nevada, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierras, Three Square Food Bank, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Communities in Schools Nevada, United Labor Agency of Nevada and HELP of Southern Nevada jointly announced that the NV Energy Foundation is providing a $1 million donation to support Nevadans physically or financially effected by COVID-19.

“Our community is experiencing unprecedented health and financial effects as a result of COVID-19,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We want our customers, who are also our fellow Nevadans, to know that we are here for them. Not only can they count on us to maintain safe, reliable electric and gas service during this difficult time in their lives, our NV Energy Foundation is providing $1,000,000 to Nevada nonprofit organizations for expanded energy assistance, and to help meet the ongoing needs of our communities.”

The funding will help these organizations address the effects of COVID-19 on the community, including food insecurity, income replacement and gap funding.

“As a longtime partner of United Way, we are grateful for NV Energy as they step up during this time to bring needed funds into our local community through our Emergency Assistance and Crisis Fund," said Michael Brazier, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierras CEO and President.

