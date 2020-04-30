Coronavirus shuts down many mines around the world

As of April 27, the global production of uranium on hold was 32%, zinc production on hold was 24%, platinum 20%, nickel 15%, diamond 14%, copper 13%, lead 12%, manganese 10%, and gold 9%.

CPM Group estimated in its Silver Yearbook 2020 released April 28 that 21 million ounces of silver output has been lost so far.

The current shortage of silver has so far not led to much of a rally in the price of the metal. In late April silver was trading at a little over $15 an ounce, up from its 11-year low of $11.97 in March but well below its February high of $17.48.

Part of the reason for the big drop in silver production has been the closure of mines in Mexico. Mexico has had lockdown orders in effect which have closed most mining operations in the country through the month of April. The lockdown in Mexico has now been extended to May 30.

Mexico is by far the biggest silver-producing country in the world, and produced about 23% of the world’s supply of silver from mining in 2019, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Other countries that have lockdowns still in place include Peru (until May 10), Bolivia (April 30) and Namibia (May 4).