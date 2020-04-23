Coronavirus still spreading in Nevada cities, rural areas hold steady
ELKO – Coronavirus continues to spread in metropolitan areas of Nevada while holding steady in rural areas.

Nevada had 4,208 total cases as of Thursday morning, with 189 deaths.

Clark County had 119 new cases on Wednesday and Washoe had 26. There were three new cases in Carson City and one each in Douglas and Lyon counties.

No new cases were reported in other rural counties.

Elko County tested 14 people on Wednesday and there were no positives. Elko County’s active-confirmed cases remains at five patients, while six have recovered and one has died.

