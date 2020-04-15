Coronavirus test machine arrives in Elko County

“Some of the biggest companies in the world are trying to do this to screen them, and they are unable to be purchased, that’s how scarce they are because they are using them for a strategic place like us, or in all other 50 states,” Putnam said.

The PCR is one of three in the state, with two others going to Clark and Washoe counties.

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi called the loan to rural Nevada a “testament of the strength” of the emergency operations and hotline put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the area.

“For us to have access to that machine, we’ll be able to extend those benefits to our neighboring counties,” Andreozzi said. “This underscores how effective and good a team of people we have assembled. For us to have one of these machines is pretty incredible.”

Looking ahead to recovery efforts, Commissioner Jon Karr asked if more of the PCRs were being manufactured to test more people in an attempt to begin “the transition back into normal life.”