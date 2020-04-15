Coronavirus test machine arrives in Elko County

ELKO – Frontline health care workers can learn their COVID-19 test results in a matter of minutes thanks to a new PCR machine on loan to Elko County, one of three within the state.
“We’ve been given the authorization to do some of our own testing,” Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam told the Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday.
The test will reduce the wait time from 2-3 days to 15 minutes for medical providers, nurses, EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement exposed to a possible case of the coronavirus.
It will also be used for underserved populations, Putnam said.
The PCR machine tests an individual for virus antibodies 48 hours after potential exposure to COVID-19. It uses oral or nasal pharyngeal swab samples for the screening.
“The impact of that for Elko County is excellent because we want our frontline responders [healthy]. We don’t want them out missing work,” Putnam explained.
The quick result will determine who goes into quarantine or who can return to work, he said.
“It’s something we can have immediately so that we would know that our first responders aren’t bringing a virus home to families, their co-workers, or any of us.”
Putnam said the county looked into purchasing a PCR, which would have cost approximately $14,000. Right now, machines are flying off the shelves and are in limited quantity.
“Some of the biggest companies in the world are trying to do this to screen them, and they are unable to be purchased, that’s how scarce they are because they are using them for a strategic place like us, or in all other 50 states,” Putnam said.
The PCR is one of three in the state, with two others going to Clark and Washoe counties.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi called the loan to rural Nevada a “testament of the strength” of the emergency operations and hotline put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the area.
“For us to have access to that machine, we’ll be able to extend those benefits to our neighboring counties,” Andreozzi said. “This underscores how effective and good a team of people we have assembled. For us to have one of these machines is pretty incredible.”
Looking ahead to recovery efforts, Commissioner Jon Karr asked if more of the PCRs were being manufactured to test more people in an attempt to begin “the transition back into normal life.”
“In the next six months, I anticipate that to happen depending on whether [the virus] resurges or if it goes away – and we all hope that it does – but there is that preparation factor in the back of our mind that has to be there. Hopefully, these are readily accessible in the future,” Putnam said.
As of April 15, 374 tests had been performed in Elko County, with 12 confirmed positive, 363 confirmed negative and one death.
There are 58 presumed negative and 39 presumed positive cases, with 13 presumed positive cases resolved.
