Coronavirus testing will be offered to 3,000 Elko County residents next week

The Walmart tests are returned to Quest Diagnostic labs, which are then shipped to the state lab, taking about four to five days.

There are no limitations on who qualifies to be tested, Putnam added. It includes those who fear they may have been exposed or those who want to be tested to see if they are asymptomatic.

"The directive from the governor and health officials is to test as many people as we can to see how many people who look healthy and feel healthy right now, to see who is carrying it," Putnam said. "All the tests we are going to conduct will give us a snapshot out of 3,000 people that are feeling well and could pass it along to members of our community."

Putnam said the tests are 99% reliable.

With the conclusion of community-based testing, the county could move into Phase 2, where the state will consider reopening schools, bars, and other areas. "Extreme social distancing measures" for public gatherings will remain in place, Kerr said.

She stressed that Gov. Steve Sisolak had not yet confirmed those guidelines.

"He hasn't put out a specific plan for Phase 2, other than he's calling it the Silver State Stabilization," Kerr told commissioners. "Their goal is making sure we have a downward trend."

