Coronavirus update: Nevada tops 4,600; Humboldt County highest per-capita

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A female in her teens is the latest confirmed case of coronavirus in Humboldt County, where the total number now stands at 36.

The teen is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to the Humboldt County Health Board. She is self-isolating at home.

Of the 35 previously reported cases, five have recovered, two are hospitalized, 26 are self-isolating at home, and two have died.

Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham said Friday that the county received word that the Humboldt County County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Division, has procured 500 Abbott Rapid Test kits for COVID-19 testing.

“Once those kits arrive at Humboldt General Hospital, it will make it much easier for medical staff to screen patients — especially at-risk patients — very quickly,” he said.

Stringham said the hospital will continue to utilize conventional methods of testing when appropriate, “but to have this ability to receive results in five to 15 minutes is wonderful news for our community.”

Elko County remained at 12 total cases. The number of active-confirmed cases remains at five, while six have recovered and one has died.

Nevada's total number of cases now stands at 4,639, according to The Nevada Independent. There have been 206 deaths statewide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0