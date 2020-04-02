Coronavirus update: Two more cases in Humboldt County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Humboldt County is reporting two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to seven.

It’s a small number but with fewer residents it means that Humboldt now has more cases per capita than Washoe County, The Nevada Independent reported.

To date, 70 people have been tested for the virus in Humboldt County; results are pending for 10 patients.

“Humboldt General Hospital has sufficient testing kits from labs; the hospital also can improvise its own,” stated a report from the county. “Rapid testing is becoming available and HGH is making an eﬀort to secure those kits.”

The county provided the following information on the seven cases:

• Case 7 – A woman in her 60s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.

• Case 6 – A man in his 70s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.

• Case 5 – A man in his 50s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.

• Case 4 – A man in his 50s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.