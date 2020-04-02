Coronavirus update: Two more cases in Humboldt County

ELKO – Humboldt County is reporting two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to seven.
It’s a small number but with fewer residents it means that Humboldt now has more cases per capita than Washoe County, The Nevada Independent reported.
To date, 70 people have been tested for the virus in Humboldt County; results are pending for 10 patients.
“Humboldt General Hospital has sufficient testing kits from labs; the hospital also can improvise its own,” stated a report from the county. “Rapid testing is becoming available and HGH is making an eﬀort to secure those kits.”
The county provided the following information on the seven cases:
• Case 7 – A woman in her 60s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.
• Case 6 – A man in his 70s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.
• Case 5 – A man in his 50s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.
• Case 4 – A man in his 50s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.
• Case 3 – A woman in her 40s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.
• Case 2 – A man in his 40s, known to be a close contact of a previously reported case.
• Case 1 – A man in his 40s with no recent travel history.
Elko County is still at five cases with two fully recovered.
Seven of Nevada’s 17 counties still have not reported any coronavirus.
According to the latest report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the state now has 1,458 confirmed cases with 36 deaths statewide.
Cases continue to be distributed fairly equally among all adult age groups, with the greatest percentage from 30-39 years old.
