 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Correction

  • 0
Elko Daily logo

The witness in the Bryan Dickey murder trial who found 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky’s body was Eric Thacker. His first name was reported incorrectly in an article published in Friday’s Elko Daily Free Press.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Red Sea oil tanker could cause catastrophic spill without global intervention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News