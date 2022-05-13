The witness in the Bryan Dickey murder trial who found 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky’s body was Eric Thacker. His first name was reported incorrectly in an article published in Friday’s Elko Daily Free Press.
Correction
