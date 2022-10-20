 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Correction

  • 0
EDFP

An article in Thursday's edition incorrectly stated that Brooke Ballard was a school board incumbent. Also, Brian Gale said gifted-and-talented students could help tutor students who need tutoring under a "dual emersion" program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash in Carlin Tunnels

Crash in Carlin Tunnels

ELKO – A crash in the Carlin Tunnels caused damage to a trailer but resulted in no injuries, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Truck collides with semi on I-80

Truck collides with semi on I-80

ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran protests over Amini's death: Economic impact of the month-long movement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News