An article in Thursday's edition incorrectly stated that Brooke Ballard was a school board incumbent. Also, Brian Gale said gifted-and-talented students could help tutor students who need tutoring under a "dual emersion" program.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Spring Creek man on suspicion of damaging street signs throughout the sprawling communi…
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest.
One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested.
ELKO – A crash in the Carlin Tunnels caused damage to a trailer but resulted in no injuries, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.
ELKO – The contents of a black duffle bag retrieved by police after the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl were revealed during the second d…
ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, w…
ELKO – An Elko man arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and meth on Interstate 80 has been sentenced to prison.
ELKO – Emotional testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in…
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover.
ELKO – A school board candidate forum got off to a rocky start Tuesday when one of the incumbents called out challengers for their protests of…