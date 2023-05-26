Trustee Susan Neal’s evaluation of Superintendent of Schools Clayton Anderson was misquoted in Friday’s Elko Daily Free Press. Neal said he “needs to increase his attention on parent/community involvement with ECSD and to keep trying until he finds something that works in all of our communities. Remember that the board can be part of that as well. Possibly form some parent committees with some of the issues that are happening."
Correction
