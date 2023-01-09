Correction

Elko City Council will meet Tuesday in the Elko Conference Center, not the convention center as mentioned in an article in the weekend edition of the Elko Daily Free Press. The corrected story is below:

ELKO – Opponents of a plan to remove ballfields from the heart of Elko to make way for an events and recreation center complex will get one more chance to address the city council.

Council members will be asked to present the question to voters when they meet Tuesday. They already voted last month to pursue conveyance of land for the $52 million project, following a lengthy hearing that raised mixed feelings about Elko’s past and future.

On Dec. 13, Jeff Kump presented a petition to the city calling for the question to be placed on the next general election ballot – a move that the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko said would kill the project.

A copy of the petition posted by the city lists approximately 600 signatures. The names include former and current school administrators, long-established businessmen and attorneys, and even some elected officials.

The City has long hoped to build a recreation center, and the latest effort was made possible after voters declined to renew the school construction tax.

Ballfields located across the street from the Elko County Fairgrounds would be removed and new ones built as already planned at the Elko Sports Complex on the south edge of town. In their place, a new swimming pool-recreation center and an events center capable of hosting large events would be constructed.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko would be in charge of the project, which would enable the city to avoid higher construction costs based on prevailing wages. The club says its plans are hinged on the selected location, and they lined up an architect and contractor following last month’s vote.

Prior to introducing the plan last spring, the club met with various stakeholders and obtained widespread support – including from some of the current opponents.

At Tuesday’s meeting the city is expecting about one hour of discussion toward the end of its regular session, which will be held at the Elko Conference Center. The prior meeting on this topic was also held in the larger venue, and discussion took about three hours.