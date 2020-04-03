Cortez Masto addresses rural issues related to coronavirus

ELKO – Coronavirus testing kits, broadband and bailout packages are two of the main issues facing rural Nevadans, according to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
Masto, D-Nev, discussed the topics with the Elko Daily Free Press in a telephone interview April 2 from her office in Washington, D.C., addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the financial fallout for employees, small businesses and local governments.
“At the end of the day, I want people to know I’m working hard on behalf of the state, along with the governor and our entire delegation to stem the spread of this virus,” Cortez Masto said. “[Making] sure people have access to health care, that our frontline [medical] workers have the gear that they need, and that struggling families and businesses have liquidity that is so important when their revenues are being impacted.”
Testing kits
and PPE gearWhen asked if more coronavirus testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment would become available to rural Nevada hospitals and clinics, Cortez Masto acknowledged there was a shortage, with about 25 percent of medical supplies and kits received after Gov. Steve Sisolak made the request.
“We do not have an answer yet from the Admin, but we have been very vocal about this,” Cortez Masto said. “In our rural communities that are already challenged with health care needs, we have to make sure that we are fighting to get the medical supplies that are needed and to make sure the hospitals and clinics are able to keep their doors open.”
During the crisis, Cortez Masto said she talks regularly with Gov. Steve Sisolak and works closely with his task force, “working hard as a delegation working together with the governor … making sure we are using our voices to be heard at the federal level.”
Telehealth and broadbandWith Nevadans asked to stay home and self-isolate, “telehealth is key” in quarantine, Cortez Masto said.
However, reliable internet access is also essential, she said, in particular for rural Nevadans.
“In our rural communities, to have telehealth, you need broadband, and we don’t. We don’t have enough broadband out there,” Cortez Masto explained.
Last week, Congress passed a third stimulus package that funding for telehealth programs to connect hospitals and health care providers with patients. The package included $200 million for the FCC and $100 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for construction and upgrades of rural networks.
Nevada will receive a portion of that, Cortez Masto explained.
“In this bill, we put in additional funding, as I have fought throughout this state, to get funding at the federal level for broadband, which I have done in previous appropriations,” she said. “We’ve put additional funding for broadband, $25 million into the USDA, and $25 million FCC to work with our rural hospitals to work with the telecom providers so we can provide telehealth in our communities.”
Financial aid packages“We have focused on getting relief into our communities,” Cortez Masto said, listing the three packages passed in Congress and how each is targeted to multiple individuals and their financial needs.
The first legislation passed allocated about $8 billion to emergency response.
The funding will “get into our communities and get into our research facilities to really address the diagnostics, the therapeutics for this virus to help state and local governments prepare for this along with the tribes.”
Families First Coronavirus Response Act was part of the other legislation, aimed at small and medium-sized employers.
“It provides paid sick leave to their employees, family and medical leave, and provides free coronavirus testing to anyone who needs it.”
The $2 trillion stimulus package is the latest one to be approved by Congress. Within it, full-time, part-time self-employed, economy workers and anyone else impacted by coronavirus closures would be eligible for expanded unemployment insurance and a full salary for about four months, Cortez Masto explained.
“We wanted to make sure they could get at least 100 percent of their salary for four months if they needed it so that they could stay home,” she said. “We included an additional $600 increase for every American to be able to access unemployment insurance. The goal was to get money in the pockets of individuals as soon as possible who were being impacted.
“There’s going to be a one-time payment. It could be from $1,200 per adult to $500 per child that is going to come to individuals, working Americans across the country.”
The third stimulus package, Cortez Masto said, also assists small businesses nationwide, which is “the backbone of our economy in our state,” that includes various small business loans and grants totaling about $377 billion.
A portion of it will give nonprofits some assistance as well.
“About $350 billion of it goes into loan forgiveness grants to small businesses and nonprofits so that they can maintain their existing workforce and help pay for their expenses like the rent or mortgage,” she explained.
The Small Business Administration receives $10 billion for emergency grants up to $10,000, and another $17 billion will cover up to six months of payments for small businesses.
Rural county and city governments could also receive a financial boost.
“For our rural counties and cities, we have set aside $150 billion to go into state and local government,” Masto said. “We are looking at that now. [We will] see what funds are available working with our state to see what funds are available for our local governments to access to help them because they still have expenses that they have to pay, and the revenues are being impacted as well.”
With various sources for financial relief for rural Nevadans, Cortez Masto asked residents to reach out to her for help.
“I would recommend anybody who has questions about what’s available to them, whether it’s an individual worker or small business they should reach out to my office.”
