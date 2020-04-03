Cortez Masto addresses rural issues related to coronavirus

Financial aid packages“We have focused on getting relief into our communities,” Cortez Masto said, listing the three packages passed in Congress and how each is targeted to multiple individuals and their financial needs.

The first legislation passed allocated about $8 billion to emergency response.

The funding will “get into our communities and get into our research facilities to really address the diagnostics, the therapeutics for this virus to help state and local governments prepare for this along with the tribes.”

Families First Coronavirus Response Act was part of the other legislation, aimed at small and medium-sized employers.

“It provides paid sick leave to their employees, family and medical leave, and provides free coronavirus testing to anyone who needs it.”

The $2 trillion stimulus package is the latest one to be approved by Congress. Within it, full-time, part-time self-employed, economy workers and anyone else impacted by coronavirus closures would be eligible for expanded unemployment insurance and a full salary for about four months, Cortez Masto explained.