Cortez Masto announces site selection for Elko Veterans Cemetery

“It’s been in the works for a long time and we have done plenty of site visits with the VA over the years,” said Calder. “We showed them the site about a year ago that is ultimately being selected and they really liked it. We will need to go through the process of the sale, but that has all been preliminarily discussed.”

“What we will end up doing is that we will retain part of that parcel. It’s over 30 acres,” Calder said. “They only want only want 15 of it right in the middle. About 10 of it to the south we will reserve for future cemetery use for the city. It would be a co-located facility.”

“We’ve been working to secure the construction of a National Veterans Cemetery in Elko for years, and we couldn’t have done it without Senator Cortez Masto,” said Gil Hernandez, commander of Elko’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 and member of the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee. “This cemetery means so much to our veteran population and their families, thanks to her advocacy with the VA we are now able to complete a new, nationally recognized burial ground for the men and women who have served our nation in uniform.”