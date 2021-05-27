Cortez Masto announces site selection for Elko Veterans Cemetery

ELKO – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has chosen a site for the National Veterans Cemetery in Elko.
This announcement comes after Cortez Masto secured a commitment last September from the Trump Administration and the VA that they would move forward with choosing a site.
The VA will work with the City of Elko to acquire 15 acres from the city to construct the burial ground. The new site will serve over 4,000 veterans and is the largest cemetery ever established under the VA’s Rural Initiative to create burial options for veterans in rural communities.
Initial construction will include five acres of burial ground, with the intent to hold 10 additional acres in reserve should it be needed over the coming decades.
“Elko’s veterans and community leaders have been waiting for this day for almost 10 years, and I have worked hard to deliver for them,” said Cortez Masto. “The approval of this cemetery has been a longtime priority of mine, and I can’t wait to see construction begin on a site that will finally allow Elko to establish this much-needed veterans cemetery for the region.”
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said the property is located up North Fifth Street near Rocky Road. The city acquired the property about 20 years ago in a land exchange with the Bureau of Land Management when they built their hotshot facilities off Manzanita Road.
“It’s been in the works for a long time and we have done plenty of site visits with the VA over the years,” said Calder. “We showed them the site about a year ago that is ultimately being selected and they really liked it. We will need to go through the process of the sale, but that has all been preliminarily discussed.”
“What we will end up doing is that we will retain part of that parcel. It’s over 30 acres,” Calder said. “They only want only want 15 of it right in the middle. About 10 of it to the south we will reserve for future cemetery use for the city. It would be a co-located facility.”
“We’ve been working to secure the construction of a National Veterans Cemetery in Elko for years, and we couldn’t have done it without Senator Cortez Masto,” said Gil Hernandez, commander of Elko’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 and member of the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee. “This cemetery means so much to our veteran population and their families, thanks to her advocacy with the VA we are now able to complete a new, nationally recognized burial ground for the men and women who have served our nation in uniform.”
Elko has been under consideration for a veterans cemetery since 2011, when the VA’s Rural Initiative identified the area as in need of a National Veterans Burial Ground. The closest veterans cemeteries for regional veterans and their families are more than 200 miles away – in either Fernley or Salt Lake City.