Cortez Masto: Veterans cemetery, wildfires and COVID-19

"They have the PPE and the support they need [along with] the precautions they were taking," Cortez Masto said. "I think it's important that we continue to engage and have those discussions as we see wildfires continue throughout our state."

Restoration of burned areas, such as Lamoille Canyon from the Range 2 fire, is still on the mind of Cortez Masto and the region's firefighters.

"That's one of the things that came up in our conversation," she added. "I want to make sure that as we put together the budget at the federal level, we have the money to support any restoration and make sure they have what they need."

"It's important for me to continue to talk with [the firefighters] on a regular basis to see that they are getting that funding," Cortez Masto continued.

"It's one thing for us to appropriate, but it's another to make sure it gets back into our community in Nevada. I want to make sure they are able to access those funds and utilize them to the benefit of our state."

COVID-19 resources and support

The senator said she believes the next stimulus package for state, local and triable communities "should have started now and passed on the Senate side," but negotiation is set to begin at the end of this month, Cortez Masto said.