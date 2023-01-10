Could your home increase your risk of lung cancer?

Most people know that smoking can cause lung cancer, but few people know that there is a gas found in homes that can cause the same disease. Radon is a tasteless, odorless, colorless and radioactive gas that is the primary cause of lung cancer for nonsmokers and the secondary cause for smokers. Radon is estimated to claim 21,000 lives a year in the U.S. alone, which is nearly twice as many as the number of deaths caused by drunk driving accidents in this country.

Radon is in every home, so reducing the amount one is exposed to is key in lowering the risk of developing lung cancer from the gas. The action level for radon, the level where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends taking action is 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/l) of air. The EPA estimates that one in 15 homes nationwide has an elevated level of the gas (a level at or above the action level), but many states have one in four homes testing high.

Testing is the first step in preventing lung cancer caused by radon. Confirming an initial elevated result with further testing may also be necessary. If the follow-up test confirms that there is an elevated level of radon, then installing a radon mitigation system is recommended to reduce the risk of lung cancer. Houses, whether mitigated or not, should be re-tested every two years, before and after remodeling, and after significant seismic activity.

Mitigation should be performed by a certified radon professional, who is also licensed by the Nevada State Contractors Board. Hiring a qualified individual will help to ensure that the mitigation is done properly and safely, and the level in the home is reduced below 4 pCi/l. The cost, averaging $2,500 for a home with a basement or slab foundation, or $3,800 for crawl space foundations, is minimal compared to the health and monetary costs of lung cancer.

Another method of prevention is building new homes with Radon Resistant New Construction (RRNC) techniques. RRNC incorporates several methods and materials that many builders already use and if appropriately installed, costs a fraction of the money needed to mitigate an existing home.

January is National Radon Action Month. All are invited to attend a radon education presentation at the Elko County Library Conference room on Friday, Feb. 24, at noon. Attendees will receive a free radon test kit. Elko residents may also pick up a free radon test kit at the Elko County Extension office located at 701 Walnut, Elko, Nevada 89801 phone 775-738-7291. Spring Creek HOA members may also pick up a free test kit at the HOA office.

The Nevada Radon Education Program is a program of University of Nevada, Reno Extension and is funded through Grant Number K1-98T37923 from the EPA. Since the program began in 2007, about 30,000 homes have been tested in Nevada.