Council approves 5 storefront grants

ELKO – The Elko Redevelopment Agency has approved five storefront improvement grants for 2020, including one for a downtown church.
The annual program awards $50,000 per year, and this year there was a total of $101,505 requested, according to City Planner Cathy Laughlin.
Five businesses applied, and special conditions were brought up for two candidates at an April 28 special session held online because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We recently applied for the storefront improvement grant,” Garrett Kamps, executive pastor of Living Stones Church, told the board. “It looks like today we were denied access …”
“We are a nonprofit organization and we just purchased our building about eight months ago,” Kamps said. “Unfortunately, buying this building as a nonprofit made us no longer eligible for the program, which is a huge bummer. For the past eight years we have leased this building and the owner of the building has paid property taxes on the building and now, all of a sudden, because we tried to do the right thing by actually owning our own property and investing in downtown, we are no longer eligible.”
“We bring over 500 people into the downtown every Sunday,” he added. “Many of the business owners down here even comment on the amount of business that happens when church lets out. We think that we are a huge asset to the downtown."
“Our corner on Fifth and Silver has been a blight for a long time. It looks like a big, nasty shed. Our hope is to make it beautiful again. I am just asking for a reconsideration.”
Laughlin said grant guidelines state that “properties with respect to which a portion of the property taxes are not allocated to the City of Elko Redevelopment Agency are ineligible for the grant,” and Living Stones did get a tax exemption.
“[Living Stones] is a unique situation,” Mayor Reece Keener said. “Living Stones has been a great community partner. I think nonprofits really do add a lot to the downtown area. When you consider the traffic impact that is exactly what we want to do in the redevelopment area.”
“At the end of the day, with what they are proposing to do is going to cost roughly $200,000. It’s going to bring a great improvement to that intersection and the downtown,” said Councilman Robert Schmidtlein. “I think we would be foolish if we did not allow this and we have the right to make an amendment for this so they can do the improvements.”
“Thank you for hearing me out,” Kamps said.
Attorneys David Lockie and Sherburne MacFarlan requested a match of $3,057 to repaint their building, short of the total required minimum project cost of $10,000.
Keener asked if the board could approve the Lockie and McFarlan grant on the basis of $10,000 if they could put some more money into it to get there.
“I would tend to agree with that,” Schmidtlein said. “Put a couple extra awnings on or something along those lines.”
Teri Lockie spoke on behalf of the Lockie and McFarlan application.
“We would ask that the council can make an exception to the $10,000 rule because with the last two months the income at the office has been cut drastically and we may not be able to make that difference up this year.”
“We’ve found ourselves in unusual times,” Keener said.
“Any time you can spend less money we should probably do it,” said City Manager Curtis Calder. “I recommend the RDA board accept the amendment to our guidelines which would allow a $7,000 project versus a $10,000 project.”
Dusty Shipp, Braemar Construction owner, applied for a total matching grant of $25,000. Elko City Council approved the application on condition that the company build a fence or other structure to hide construction materials from view.
Owner Lori Ayala applied for $25,000 to improve the front of Cowboys Bar.
Clay Gremel, The Underground co-owner, applied for a total of $23,448.
All five applications were approved for 2020.
A 2019 storefront grant recipient, Catherine Wine, recently had the metal facade removed from the Taber Building located at 421 Railroad St.
"I'm super excited to start the restoration on the outside of the building," said Wines. "Restoration has been ongoing since I purchased the building in 2015. It's nice to let the world see the progress on the outside, and it's just in time because the Barber's Den and the Elko County Art Club Gallery, on the first floor, are in the process of reopening."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.