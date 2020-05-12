Council approves 5 storefront grants

“Our corner on Fifth and Silver has been a blight for a long time. It looks like a big, nasty shed. Our hope is to make it beautiful again. I am just asking for a reconsideration.”

Laughlin said grant guidelines state that “properties with respect to which a portion of the property taxes are not allocated to the City of Elko Redevelopment Agency are ineligible for the grant,” and Living Stones did get a tax exemption.

“[Living Stones] is a unique situation,” Mayor Reece Keener said. “Living Stones has been a great community partner. I think nonprofits really do add a lot to the downtown area. When you consider the traffic impact that is exactly what we want to do in the redevelopment area.”

“At the end of the day, with what they are proposing to do is going to cost roughly $200,000. It’s going to bring a great improvement to that intersection and the downtown,” said Councilman Robert Schmidtlein. “I think we would be foolish if we did not allow this and we have the right to make an amendment for this so they can do the improvements.”

“Thank you for hearing me out,” Kamps said.

Attorneys David Lockie and Sherburne MacFarlan requested a match of $3,057 to repaint their building, short of the total required minimum project cost of $10,000.