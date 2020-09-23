Council denies Acton of Rubies permit

ELKO -- Elko City Council upheld the Elko Planning Commission’s denial of a conditional use permit for Acton of the Rubies to locate a homeschooling resource and childcare facility on West Birch Street after a lengthy hearing and a failed motion to approve the permit.
The council on Tuesday approved Mayor Reece Keener’s suggested motion to deny the permit with findings that the location was a “gentrified, established neighborhood” where all homes were purchased before the academy proposal, “keeping in mind the effect on property values and keeping in mind a blind corner and substantial opposition to the CUP that is very specific to immediate surroundings.”
Rich Barrows, acting as city attorney, told the council that any decision on the appeal for the academy permit would need to include findings supported by evidence.
The one nay vote on the motion came from Councilman Bill Hance, who had proposed a motion to approve the permit with the conditions proposed by Elko’s staff, which had recommended to the Elko Planning Commission that the permit be approved based on city code. Hance’s motion failed.
“We have no findings against it other than emotions or opinion,” Hance said, adding that if the permit “passes muster under city code, we can’t deny it.”
Acton of the Rubies is a nonprofit academy that provides resources and childcare for parents who homeschool their children, and Angie Heguy wants to use the house at 675 W. Birch St. for the academy that has been meeting at the Girl Scout House in Elko the past couple of years.
Neighbors protested the proposal, however, and the Elko Planning Commission voted Aug. 4 against issuing a conditional use permit for Acton. Heguy appealed, and her attorney, Katie McConnell, insisted at the Tuesday hearing the permit request met city code and should be approved.
Keener said earlier in the meeting there is “a lot of interest and a lot of passion on both sides of the issue,” before outlining the steps for the subsequent three-hour public hearing to consider whether to overturn the Elko Planning Commission’s 4-2 vote. “Acton has the burden of proof.”
McConnell argued that contrary to what neighbors implied, Acton is not a school but rather a home-schooling support service that would be in an area that already includes churches that provide youth services and the Noah’s Ark day-care center. Up to 24 children would attend three days a week.
She also said that it was “important to point out this is a permissible use” for the property under city code, and she said Acton never received a notice of denial or reasons for the commission’s denial of the permit.
Elko’s city staff recommended approval of the permit based on city code, but included conditions after much research, such as determining the academy was not a school but a support resource and looking at child-care centers, Planner Cathy Laughlin said.
The conditions included requiring all off-street parking to be located on the land parcel, a designated drop-off location to be established in front of 675 W. Birch, the permittee must ensure pedestrian safety and restricting drop-off and pickup times to three days a week.
Keener asked Laughlin whether she was surprised by the “push back” from neighbors, to which she said staff expected opposition.
The city received letters from neighbors opposed to the academy, including one with 20 signatures, and among the residents commenting by phone at the Sept. 22 meeting was Liza Baumann, who questioned why Acton would still pursue the West Birch Street location knowing the neighbors oppose the academy.
“We’re a little emotionally and financially invested,” she said, citing concerns that include whether the academy would impact housing values in the neighborhood, as well as concerns about parents dropping off and picking up children, parking issues and safety because of the blind corner at Dotta Drive and West Birch.
Robert Loranger said if the council reversed the Elko Planning Commission decision, it would be saying the “West Birch corridor is open for business.”
Councilman Chip Stone said people who contacted him were against the academy permit, and Councilwoman Mandy Simons said she also has received comment against the permit and she thought “this is a very unwise decision to put a business at this location.” She said she wasn’t sure the council could come up with reasons, however, to deny the permit.
Simons seconded Hance’s motion to approve the permit, but later voted yes to the motion to uphold the denial, after the mayor listed the reasons for upholding the permit denial.
The mayor’s proposal followed what Barrows suggested as possible findings. He said the council could point to the neighborhood being established before the academy and that Nevada law would allow the council to weigh neighborhood opposition, if it is “substantial and specific.”
Keener earlier asked McConnell what she and her client had done in the month and a half since the commission’s denial of the permit “to change hearts and minds?” He also asked whether there had been thought to leasing the house and using that money to locate elsewhere.
“Acton wants to be a good neighbor,” McConnell said, adding that it looks like neighbors are bullying Heguy. The lawyer stressed that while there is “a lot of emotion,” the permit should legally be allowed.
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said the academy could be looked at as bullying the neighbors, too. He said the council supports the academy, but not at the proposed location.
Keener later asked whether the council could do a 12-month trial period for the academy permit.
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said he wasn’t sure you could limit to 12 months but there could be a condition that the council would review the permit, and Laughlin said the council can revoke a conditional use permit.
Wilkinson also told the council one of the concerns was whether there would be teenagers attending and driving to the academy, which would increase traffic, and he suggested the council could put an age limit on attendees.
McConnell said those attending now are roughly ages 5 through 12.
Heguy said in a letter to neighbors last March that her grandparents, Bob and Gladys Burns, lived at 675 W. Birch for many years but after his death, Gladys Burns decided to move to a smaller home but wanted to keep the house in the family.
Acton of the Rubies is an affiliate of Texas-based Acton Academy, and Heguy stated in the letter that the program operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from September through June.
