Council denies Acton of Rubies permit

Simons seconded Hance’s motion to approve the permit, but later voted yes to the motion to uphold the denial, after the mayor listed the reasons for upholding the permit denial.

The mayor’s proposal followed what Barrows suggested as possible findings. He said the council could point to the neighborhood being established before the academy and that Nevada law would allow the council to weigh neighborhood opposition, if it is “substantial and specific.”

Keener earlier asked McConnell what she and her client had done in the month and a half since the commission’s denial of the permit “to change hearts and minds?” He also asked whether there had been thought to leasing the house and using that money to locate elsewhere.

“Acton wants to be a good neighbor,” McConnell said, adding that it looks like neighbors are bullying Heguy. The lawyer stressed that while there is “a lot of emotion,” the permit should legally be allowed.

Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said the academy could be looked at as bullying the neighbors, too. He said the council supports the academy, but not at the proposed location.

Keener later asked whether the council could do a 12-month trial period for the academy permit.