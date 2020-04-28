Council hears woes about jobless claims, economy

ELKO – Mayor Reece Keener agreed Tuesday to sign a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak begging the state to do what it can to relieve the backlog of unemployment claims that are affecting families who cannot get their claims filed.
Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, requested the letter when he spoke to the Elko City Council, and he also told the council he is hearing from people saying they have to close their businesses because of the coronavirus restrictions.
The governor is supposed to address the issue of gradually reopening Nevada’s economy either Wednesday or Thursday night, and “we are keenly interested,” Elko County Manager Rob Stokes told the council in a phone-in report.
Sisolak’s pandemic restrictions are set to expire April 30 unless he announces otherwise.
Ellison said he is getting “tons and tons of calls” from people who can’t get the help they need filing for jobless claims, including one woman who was on hold 36 hours and never got through to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
He also told the council that he is hearing from people whose families wouldn’t have anything to eat if it weren’t for the Elko County School District feeding program, and “people are just begging for help. The money is there, but the system is broke getting it out to the people.”
Ellison told the council he has written to the governor’s office about the claims issue, and he would forward the mayor’s letter.
Stokes told the council that Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, also has received many calls and messages from people who can’t get through to file their unemployment claims, and the state senator will be reporting on that issue at a special county commission meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
DETR got a new director this week, Keener told the council, commenting that city officials also have heard “horror stories” about the long waits to file claims and the system crashing. Heather Korbulic is replacing Tiffany Tyler-Garner as the number of claims reach roughly 370,000, according to news reports.
Commissioners also will be considering a declaration that Elko County is in compliance with state and White House requirements for phase one reopening of the economy, and Stokes said both the city and county have been receiving calls pleading for small businesses to be allowed to reopen.
He also said the county sent a letter to Sisolak asking that he not issue a “one-size fits all” policy for reopening the state but allow for some local determination.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who is on the economic recovery task force for the county and its cities and communities, told the city council that the task force is “going through the process” to implement a program.
“We would like to have a regional recovery plan,” he said.
Andreozzi said Elko County’s COVID-19 cases are fairly low.
Elko County’s COVID-19 number is 15 as of Tuesday, but three cases added Monday were from March in West Wendover. The patients were treated in Salt Lake City, so the paperwork didn’t get to Elko County until now, Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego told the council. The county has had one death from the coronavirus, a woman in West Wendover.
Gary Pinktson, president of Meridian Pacific, which owns Elko Junction shopping center and developed Kohl’s across the street in the former Kmart building, told the council that Nevada’s coronavirus restrictions are stricter than those in other states where Meridian Pacific has businesses, including California and Hawaii.
He said every day that stores are closed, the more damaging it is to businesses.
“The biggest can survive, but it is killing the smaller guys,” he said.
The mayor said that “we really feel your pain,” and he told Pinkston he has sent a letter to Sisolak urging him to allow businesses in Elko to open in a “cautious and methodical manner.” However, he said he suspects big gaming will be the driving force behind reopening decisions.
Pinkston also asked what Elko’s law enforcement reaction would be to smaller businesses reopening ahead of lifted restrictions, and the mayor said he wouldn’t want to put law enforcement “in harms way to enforce directions that are unpopular” in Elko. Businesses might receive documents stating they are in violation, Keener said.
Ellison warned that the state cosmetology board has said it would revoke permits if cosmetology businesses reopen before the governor allows. Councilman Chip Stone said people have asked him about the state revoking other types of professional and tax licenses if they open ahead of time.
The assemblyman said he believes it could happen.
