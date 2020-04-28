Council hears woes about jobless claims, economy

“We would like to have a regional recovery plan,” he said.

Andreozzi said Elko County’s COVID-19 cases are fairly low.

Elko County’s COVID-19 number is 15 as of Tuesday, but three cases added Monday were from March in West Wendover. The patients were treated in Salt Lake City, so the paperwork didn’t get to Elko County until now, Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego told the council. The county has had one death from the coronavirus, a woman in West Wendover.

Gary Pinktson, president of Meridian Pacific, which owns Elko Junction shopping center and developed Kohl’s across the street in the former Kmart building, told the council that Nevada’s coronavirus restrictions are stricter than those in other states where Meridian Pacific has businesses, including California and Hawaii.

He said every day that stores are closed, the more damaging it is to businesses.

“The biggest can survive, but it is killing the smaller guys,” he said.

The mayor said that “we really feel your pain,” and he told Pinkston he has sent a letter to Sisolak urging him to allow businesses in Elko to open in a “cautious and methodical manner.” However, he said he suspects big gaming will be the driving force behind reopening decisions.