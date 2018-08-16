ELKO — Mona’s Ranch can operate under new owner Louis Goldberg after Elko City Council’s approval of a house of prostitution license for him, but the council’s decision didn’t come until after an attempt to deny the license.
The brothel license has been under a six-month suspension for the current owners, but Goldberg is acquiring Mona’s.
Elko Councilman John Patrick Rice made a motion to reject the license application based on the fact Goldberg was the overall manager of Mona’s when police found illegal drugs on the premises. His was the only yes vote.
“You were not in control of the house,” Rice told Goldberg.
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein questioned why the council would suspend the license for six months “giving false hope” and then vote against the license application. “If we wanted to shut it down, why didn’t we say so?”
He asked Goldberg, however, if he could be on site for 20 days a month. Goldberg’s main address is San Francisco.
“I can live with that,” he told the council, although he said that “could be overkill,” because he had pledged to be on site 24-7 for 15 days of the month. Goldberg said the second brothel license application for Mona’s was for Anna Brown, who would be in Elko every day.
“We will have a licensee in the city every day of the year,” he said.
Councilman Reece Keener’s motion at the Aug. 14 meeting to approve the license covered the condition that Goldberg be on site 20 days of the month and his presence be subject to police audit.
Mayor Chris Johnson said brothels have been in Elko a long time, and he believes citizens support brothels and the free enterprise system. He said “we should keep our word” on the license suspension.
The council suspended Mona’s license on Feb. 27 after the arrest of a bartender-maintenance man and a police search at Mona’s that discovered illegal drugs in a room used by that employee. That suspension expires Aug. 27.
The concern over a licensee having a presence in Elko was raised because the owners selling Mona’s to Goldberg, Kim Watson and Soon Yee Scott of Las Vegas, said at the February license hearing that they hadn’t been back to Elko since they acquired the Mona license in 2014, until the hearing.
The council later in the Aug. 14 meeting approved Brown’s application to be the second holder of a brothel license for Mona’s. Rice had to leave before the end of the meeting so didn’t vote on her application. The vote was unanimous.
Brown also passed all the background checks. She will be head manager and a possible partner, according to the application.
“Two applicants will work to our advantage,” Elko Police Chief Ben Reed said, explaining that if there is a problem, both licenses will be before the council.
Rice earlier in the meeting said human trafficking at brothels worries him because while there is no evidence it is happening, there is “no assurance it’s not happening.”
“I have no moral objections, but my chief concern is human trafficking,” he said, suggesting a requirement that prostitutes have English translators when they go for their medical checkups.
“They have to speak English,” to be at Mona’s, Goldberg said.
In the lengthy discussion leading up to approval of Goldberg’s house of prostitution and liquor licenses, Councilwoman Mandy Simons suggested that down the road the city could allow the number of brothel licenses to shrink through attrition.
“I actually do have large moral problems,” she said, but Simons supported the license for Goldberg.
“It’s a separate issue. This gentleman has gone through background checks. This applicant passed all the tests for me,” she said. “If we want to take up the number of licenses in the future, I am all for it.”
Rice said that in the 12 years he has been on the council, there has been maybe six minutes of discussion on brothels until the lengthy hearing in February when Mona’s license was suspended.
Reed started off the lengthy session on Mona’s with a report that Goldberg passed his extensive background check, and there was no evidence of criminal activities or organized crime. Goldberg had a drug charge in 1990 that was later dismissed after he completed a diversion program.
The chief said one concern for the council may be that Goldberg was manager during the time when police searched Mona’s and found drugs in the employee’s room. He wasn’t the license holder, however.
“It is what it is,” Reed said.
Goldberg presented copies of a plan to keep illegal drugs off the premises that includes random drug testing of staff and contract employees. The prostitutes are contractors. There also would be random searches of purses and rooms, along with other steps.
Anyone found with illegal drugs would be fired, he said.
Reed said the random drug tests at the owner’s expense would be helpful.
Rice asked if a provision of the license could be for Goldberg to file a monthly report with the police department.
Goldberg, who also manages Inez’s D&D brothel in Elko, said he could do that. He also said much of the plan against illegal drugs was put in place back in April, although he has improved on the plan since then. Managers took a drug certification class.
Goldberg had submitted an accountant’s report showing he had the finances to support acquiring Mona’s. Goldberg told the council the current owners would be the selling the brothel to him for monthly payments to them.
Realtor Bert Gurr told the council that contrary to some of the comments and misconceptions, Mona’s doesn’t bring in millions of dollars. The last time Mona’s sold more than four years ago, the net profit was $141,000, he said.
Rice also questioned Goldberg on what benefits Mona’s provides the community, and Goldberg said customers stay in local hotels, eat in local restaurants, play at the casinos and buy gas locally. There are groups that come to Elko annually for the brothels, but they spend money in town.
“This is their summer vacation,” he said.
The annual fee for a brothel license is $3,000, and applicants pay $2,500 to obtain a license.
Rice asked Reed if that covers expenses for the police-check visits to brothels and police involvement in medical checkups and work permits. Reed said the fees aren’t enough, and he may ask for a hike later.
One of the questions from city council candidate Chip Stone was whether Elko has the most brothels in Nevada or Mound House or Reno.
Reed said there are two in Carlin, two in Wells and four licenses in Elko so eight in Elko County. The four includes Mona’s so that would be about a quarter of the brothels in the state, he said.
