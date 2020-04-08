Council OKs paid leave to keep city workers

ELKO – In a second emergency action to pay city employees who aren’t working during coronavirus closures, Elko City Council has approved administrative leave with pay to take them from April 11 through April 30.
The action in a special meeting Tuesday came after an emergency March 18 council vote allowing those employees to use their sick leave to keep them on full-time status, a decision that was followed by an act of kindness by those senior city employees still working and on salary.
Those City of Elko employees donated 3,202 hours of unused sick leave to city workers whose departments are shut down or slowed down because of the coronavirus to provide coverage through April 10.
The sick-leave action was designed to carry workers through Gov. Steve Sisolak’s earlier directive for closures, and the administrative leave decision is to pay employees from April 11 until the end of April, according to City Manager Curtis Calder.
Councilman Bill Hance said he felt the administrative-leave proposal “was the best option to keep everyone afloat at least a little bit longer.”
“I agree with Curtis this is the best course of action,” said Mayor Reece Keener, who also praised the employees who donated their sick leave.
Sisolak issued a stay-at-home order on March 31 that extends the shutdown of non-essential businesses until April 30.
In an email after the meeting, Calder said that “everyone physically working is continuing to receive their normal salary (or hourly pay). Roughly two-thirds of our workforce is reporting to work performing the most essential tasks while one-third is staying home in compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s directive(s). We have approximately 175 full-time employees.”
He said all full-time employees staying home have been paid utilizing sick leave, and if they run out, they use the donated sick leave. Senior employees have accrued a lot of sick leave over the years, he explained.
Part-time city employees don’t get paid, however.
“Part-time and/or seasonal employees receive no pay if they are not working, nor are they eligible for sick leave or sick leave donations,” Calder said.
Employees have used 4,465 hours of sick leave, including 1,000 of the donated hours, since the March 18 emergency council action through April 4, he said, and there will “still be a bunch of sick leave used between the 4th and the 10th, until the administrative leave becomes effective.”
If Sisolak extends his directive for closure of all non-essential business and government offices beyond April 30, “we’ll probably have bigger problems,” Calder said during Tuesday's meeting.
He told the council the city faces nearly $4 million in lost revenue, however, because of the pandemic, and the city’s tentative budget and final budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 that begins July 1 will reflect expected losses. The losses mainly will be to the general fund and recreation fund.
Calder said the upcoming fiscal year budget will detail the expected losses throughout the city’s funds, “but we are expecting 15% losses in the general fund and 30% losses in the recreation fund, beginning July 1, 2020. The losses are far more pronounced between March and June of this year.”
The Elko City Council will see the tentative budget at its 4 p.m. April 14 meeting, also planned through webinar, and the tentative budget will then be sent to the state April 15. The council will review the final budget and be asked to approve it on May 26.
City staff is working to keep the budget process on track during these times, Calder said.
He told the council that because of the coronavirus pandemic “this has been a difficult time for the city,” as city staff deals with the public at a distance, but he said that hopefully citizens weren’t too affected by the closures.
All police officers and firefighters are reporting to work as normal, Calder said.
