Council OKs paid leave to keep city workers

In an email after the meeting, Calder said that “everyone physically working is continuing to receive their normal salary (or hourly pay). Roughly two-thirds of our workforce is reporting to work performing the most essential tasks while one-third is staying home in compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s directive(s). We have approximately 175 full-time employees.”

He said all full-time employees staying home have been paid utilizing sick leave, and if they run out, they use the donated sick leave. Senior employees have accrued a lot of sick leave over the years, he explained.

Part-time city employees don’t get paid, however.

“Part-time and/or seasonal employees receive no pay if they are not working, nor are they eligible for sick leave or sick leave donations,” Calder said.

Employees have used 4,465 hours of sick leave, including 1,000 of the donated hours, since the March 18 emergency council action through April 4, he said, and there will “still be a bunch of sick leave used between the 4th and the 10th, until the administrative leave becomes effective.”

If Sisolak extends his directive for closure of all non-essential business and government offices beyond April 30, “we’ll probably have bigger problems,” Calder said during Tuesday's meeting.