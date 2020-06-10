Council OKs relief for shuttered brothels

“That’s what I was thinking, too,” said Councilwoman Mandy Simons, suggesting the fee break for every month they aren’t open, and questioning whether the city could back-date the relief.

Councilman Chip Stone suggested the brothels be credited from March 17 and “see what happens here out,” while Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said he was “on board giving them a quarter or three-month credit moving forward.”

The owners of the legal brothels in Elko, Goldberg of Mona’s Ranch and Inez’s D&D Bar, George Tate of Sue’s Fantasy Club and Kathleen Ornelas of Desert Rose, requested relief for brothel license fees due June 30 in advance for July 1 through Dec. 31.

Although they did not get a six-month break, the brothels will receive help on liquor-license fees, too. The council decided to waive liquor fees for the quarter beginning July 1 and that includes the brothels, although the request for the reduction in liquor license fees came from The Stage Door Elko.

The ordinance that staff will prepare for emergency action allows a break for one quarter of the year on fees for liquor licenses for businesses not allowed to reopen yet. The fee for liquor licenses is $222 per quarter, City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said.