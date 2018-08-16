ELKO – Elko City Council has again lowered the guarantee amount on a subdivision because most of the work is finished.
The council approved a performance agreement with Parrado Partners for $38,059, the amount Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said covers the little work remaining and the one-year, 10 percent maintenance amount for Great Basin Estates Phase 2.
Wilkinson said the engineer’s 100 percent estimate for the project was $332,982, but owner Robert Capps of Capps Homes had been working on the subdivision for some time prior to the Aug. 14 council meeting.
“We would like the council to consider the same type of action as for Tower Hill Phase 1,” Wilkinson said.
City code requires developers to post the full engineer’s estimate for a subdivision, but Tower Hill’s developer, Jordanelle Third Mortgage Ltd., had nearly completed the work before the final plat came to the council in April.
The council’s decision was to have Jordanelle post a performance guarantee for the work remaining as of the date of that April council meeting rather than 100 percent, after hearing from the developer’s attorney, engineer and city staff that the work was nearing completion.
Wilkinson said on Aug. 15 the council didn’t compromise on Great Basin Estates and Tower Hill, but rather the issue is “the staff exceeding authority and allowing subdivisions to start construction prior to final plat approval. That’s really what created the problem.”
The city’s subdivision code requires 100 percent performance guarantees for subdivisions but also permits developers to reduce the guarantee once certain portions of a subdivision project have been completed.
“The code allows reductions of up to 90 percent as the work is completed,” Wilkinson said. Performance agreements can be structured different ways to allow the reductions in the type of guarantee a developer uses.
Controversy over performance guarantees sparked by Tower Hill spilled over onto the Elko Planning Commission’s current effort to revise the city’s subdivision code.
Planners agreed at their meeting earlier this month to request a workshop be set up for the council, planning commission, developers, engineers, architects, real estate agents and other interested parties.
Wilkinson said staff is trying to arrange a joint public meeting of the council and planning commission in September.
Regarding Great Basin Estates Phase 2, Wilkinson said all the work that remained was a small amount of paving and installation of street lights. The lights would be done by NV Energy.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin told the council Great Basin Estates Phase 2 is for 19 lots on roughly 13.9 acres northeast of Flagstone Drive between Opal and Clarkson drives.
Elko Planning Commission approved a recommendation at its June 5 meeting for approval of the final plat, with the condition that the council approve the performance and maintenance agreement. The council voted to accept the final plat at the Aug. 14 meeting.
Although Tower Hill and Great Basin Estates subdivision work was nearing completion by the time the performance guarantees and final plats came to the council, another recent subdivision, Autumn Colors, posted a 100 percent guarantee before starting work on its latest phase.
Wilkinson said the goal is for city staff to consistently enforce the subdivision code. One problem, he said, is that people start projects before they come to the city, whether it be a subdivision or building a storage shed or any number of other projects.
