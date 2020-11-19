Counties urge clear messaging from Sisolak in advance of new coronavirus restrictions

But it was Elko and Lyon counties, two rural, conservative counties where the state has struggled to get buy-in on its coronavirus health and safety measures from community members, who had the most pointed advice for the governor: Whatever you recommend, be specific about what the goal is.

“The goal for all of us, I don’t know that that’s very clear. In my mind I have what the goal is here, for our community here, and that is to make sure we don’t overwhelm our hospital capacity because I just don’t see the disease going away anytime soon,” Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said. “If we can really kind of rally behind what the purpose of what we’re trying to do and what the goal is, I think, could help because when people don’t know where they’re going, I think it leaves them a little bit more hopeless.”

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page, who said the situation in his county has gotten so bad he’s taken to arriving to work early and leaving late under the cover of darkness so no one sees him, agreed.

Page said the state needs to make clear that the mitigation measures it decides to take are directly related to the goal of reducing the strain on the hospital infrastructure.