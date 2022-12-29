County: Be careful with space heaters

ELKO – County fire officials are reminding the public to be careful when using space heaters after responding to a fire in an attached garage at a Spring Creek residence on Wednesday.

“A quick and aggressive initial attack by the duty crew stopped the fire and contained the damage to the garage,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “There was minimal damage to the home and belongings.”

The district posted photos of the damage, including one of a tank top-style propane heater.

“In these cold and wet temperatures, make sure to be careful when using space heaters indoors and also when heating outdoor spaces,” advised the district.

Spring Creek volunteer firefighters responded to the blaze along with county crews.