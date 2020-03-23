County, city and school board races set in 2020 election

Councilman Robert Schmidtlein, who has served two terms in office, declined to run for a third term.

The Elko County School Board of Trustees has two races for school board and two incumbents running unopposed.

Incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson is bidding for a second term as a trustee on the school board for District 2, with businessman Robert Leonhardt vying for the seat.

For the District 4 seat, trustee and board president Teresa Dastrup is running for her second term. She is being challenged by engineer and consultant Greg Brorby.

Trustees Kieth Fish, who represents District 3; and Jim Cooney, who represents District 5, are both running unopposed for their second terms on the school board.

Two seats up for election at Elko Convention and Visitors Authority received two filings by incumbents without challengers: David Zornes for Seat A and Matt McCarty for seat C.

At the Elko TV Board, incumbents Steven Guitar and Kent LeBarts are running unopposed for Seats D and E, respectively. Seat A remains vacant as no candidates filed during the two-week filing period.

In January, judicial candidates filed to run for three district judge seats.