County, city and school board races set in 2020 election

ELKO – Five local races for public office emerged after the two-week filing period for non-judicial candidates.
For the Elko County Board of Commissioners, Clover Valley rancher Wilde Brough and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael are bidding for the District 1 seat, currently held by Demar Dahl, who is termed out.
Incumbent Rex Steninger is challenged for his District 5 seat and his second term in office by mining safety instructor Gary Evertsen.
Jon Karr, who currently represents District 3, is running unopposed for his second term.
At City Hall, four candidates are bidding for two city council seats up for election in November.
Incumbent Mandy Simons is running for a third term on the council. After filing on March 2, she was joined by three others: a city planning commissioner, a former law enforcement officer and a registered nurse.
Gratton Miller, who currently holds a seat on the Elko Planning Commission, made a bid for the city council.
Former Elko County undersheriff and police chief Clair Morris also entered the race, as did registered nurse Rowena Smith.
Smith, who ran for city council in 2018, was a third-place finisher by 147 votes behind Councilmen Bill Hance and Chip Stone.
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein, who has served two terms in office, declined to run for a third term.
The Elko County School Board of Trustees has two races for school board and two incumbents running unopposed.
Incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson is bidding for a second term as a trustee on the school board for District 2, with businessman Robert Leonhardt vying for the seat.
For the District 4 seat, trustee and board president Teresa Dastrup is running for her second term. She is being challenged by engineer and consultant Greg Brorby.
Trustees Kieth Fish, who represents District 3; and Jim Cooney, who represents District 5, are both running unopposed for their second terms on the school board.
Two seats up for election at Elko Convention and Visitors Authority received two filings by incumbents without challengers: David Zornes for Seat A and Matt McCarty for seat C.
At the Elko TV Board, incumbents Steven Guitar and Kent LeBarts are running unopposed for Seats D and E, respectively. Seat A remains vacant as no candidates filed during the two-week filing period.
In January, judicial candidates filed to run for three district judge seats.
Incumbent Nancy Porter is being challenged by Public Defender Kriston Hill for the Department 1 bench.
Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John W. Muije are vying for the newly created Department 3 district court judge seat.
Department 2 Judge Al Kacin is running unopposed.
Non-judicial candidates who wish to have their names removed from the ballot for the primary election have until March 24 to withdraw.
Primary elections will determine the outcome in the race for Elko County Commissioner District 5 between Republican candidates Steninger and Evertsen.
In November, voters will choose between Brough and Gutierrez for County Commission and determine a winner in the two school board races and two district court races.
In the city council race, the top two vote-getters out of the field of four will be elected to the city council.
The primary for county and state offices is scheduled for June 9.