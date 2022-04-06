County Commissioners approve new conditional uses

ELKO – Three new business types were added to Elko County’s conditional use list on Wednesday, concluding two months of debate on whether the amendment will drastically affect neighbors living in proximity to proposed businesses now and in the future.

Elko County Commissioners voted unanimously on the second reading of the proposed amendment derived from requests for zoning changes, after Commissioners and the Elko County Planning Department said conditional use permits would avoid potential spot zoning issues.

Present were Vice Chairman Rex Steninger, Wilde Brough and Cliff Eklund. Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi and Jon Karr were absent.

The approval of the second reading now adds restaurants, small businesses, animal kennels and Airbnb to the list of approved conditional uses in an Agricultural-Residential district, following permit authorization by the Elko County Planning Commission.

County Supervisor and Senior Planner Corey Rice requested a motion to remove nurseries and garden centers because those already appear as permitted uses.

In the past couple of months, the amendment drew attention from Pleasant Valley and Spring Creek residents, sparking dozens of comments from citizens both for and against the amendment.

Residents of Pleasant Valley voiced opposition to a restaurant proposed by Mike and Molly Popp for 2 Wild Poppies nursery, submitting letters against the idea and petitions signed by neighbors.

Steninger, who said he had heard vocal opposition to the restaurant idea, said he initially had a change of heart on including restaurants hours before the Commissioners convened. He wondered if it was necessary to include that business type to the list, explaining his initial suggestion to add it was a “hail Mary to accommodate the Popps and still satisfy the neighbors.”

“I thought we could come up with enough conditions that the neighbors would be happy, but I was wrong. The neighbors are still unhappy, and I don’t think we can allow a change that the neighbors don’t agree with,” he said.

However, after talking to Rice, Steninger said he changed his mind, realizing that the amendment to the conditional use list could help other unincorporated locations within Elko County, bringing business opportunities to residents living in those areas. “You’ve got to have an avenue for that if the neighbors want it.”

Brough, who made the motion to approve the amendment, said he supported the change due to Agricultural-Residential zoning covering 95% of rural Elko County, primarily within his district.

The change, Brough argued, could allow more businesses in outlying locations that lack commerce. Potential owners could apply for a conditional use permit to open a small business or restaurant in Osino, Elburz, Ryndon or Pilot Valley.

Brough said the conditional use process must go through the Elko County Zoning and Planning Department, which will add conditions to the business. It will also allow neighbors to have a say for or against the permit at a scheduled public meeting. It also includes an appeals process through the County Board of Commissioners, up to a legal filing in court.

“All the neighbors around [it], if they don’t want it, it’s not going in there, period. It won’t be a matter of conditions,” Brough continued. “I like it [and] I don’t think there’s any other way to do it.”

Rice emphasized the County could “put a wide variety of conditions” on any business that applies for a conditional use permit, such as hours of operation, parking, and number of people on the premises. “It’s a laundry list of conditions we could put on that.”

He also asked the Commissioners to consider the “thousands upon thousands upon thousands of parcels” zoned AR throughout Elko County.

“A lot of those areas have no amenities at all,” Rice said. “If somebody wanted to open a restaurant out there, that might be an appropriate place. I do agree not every AR zoning is appropriate for a restaurant or a kennel. I would ask you to consider the County as a whole, with all the AR zoning we’ve got out there, the potential of someone opening a restaurant in one of these remote areas that don’t have amenities.”

Great Basin Kennel owners Matthew and Marissa Murphy had “overwhelming support” from Spring Creek neighbors for their venture, Rice added. He explained the kennel was added to the conditional use list “because we didn’t want to do any spot zoning. Same situation with the Popps.”

In the case of 2 Wild Poppies, should the owners file for a conditional use permit, Steninger said he believed the neighbors’ opposition would have to be heavily considered by the County Planning Commission.

Rice agreed, saying the staff report would recommend denying the request if it came to the Planning Commission due to the comments received in opposition during the past two months.

Four Pleasant Valley Estates residents spoke against the amendment change. Some explained that the subdivision operates on a covenants, conditions and restrictions document with no board to oversee its enforcement, unlike the Spring Creek Association, which has two panels regulating and enforcing residential and commercial developments within the AR zoning.

Shauna Carder, a 23-year resident of the area, said the CCRs did not set up a homeowner’s association to enforce the document. “We have interested residents to stand up for what we think is wrong.”

Michelle Strozzi, who submitted a petition with Carder against the conditional use amendment, stated it “has the potential to allow for conflicting land uses with no provisions for buffering, impact mitigation, etc.”

“Zoning is in effect to establish allowed uses and development standards,” Strozzi continued. “This ordinance does neither. Small business is open-ended and not defined. Also, there are no development standards associated with a small business use. There is no criteria whatsoever to review a CUP against; therefore, it is entirely subjective, which conflicts with NRS zoning laws.”

When Strozzi and Carder asked who would enforce conditional uses and who they would call if there was a violation of the conditions, Rice said the Planning Department would handle calls, and he would open an investigation through the Planning Department to review complaints on a business.

“With a conditional use permit, if they weren’t following the conditions and if I got complaints, I would do an investigation. I would have them correct the problem if problems exist,” Rice explained. “If they don’t correct the problem, then I have the ability to revoke the conditional use permit and shut the business down.”

