County commissioners: Take care of each other

ELKO -- Elko County is continuously monitoring the current risk of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus. Dr. Bryce Putnam, Elko County Health Officer, and his team are in constant communication with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the County’s health department, for the most up-to-date information regarding cases in our communities. To date, there have been zero positive COVID-19 cases in Elko County.

Yesterday, the Board of County Commissioners proactively issued a Declaration of Emergency, appointed an interim emergency manager, and authorized activation of a partial Emergency Operations Center (EOC). In addition, a taskforce made up of county and city officials, emergency management, Elko County School District, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and members of the health care community has started meeting regularly to work through the County’s response plan and to prepare for any potential impacts from COVID-19.

While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Elko County is considerably low.

The public can help response by:

• Staying resilient. Take care of yourself and help your neighbors. We’re in this together.