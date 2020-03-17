County commissioners: Take care of each other

ELKO -- Elko County is continuously monitoring the current risk of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus. Dr. Bryce Putnam, Elko County Health Officer, and his team are in constant communication with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the County’s health department, for the most up-to-date information regarding cases in our communities. To date, there have been zero positive COVID-19 cases in Elko County.
Yesterday, the Board of County Commissioners proactively issued a Declaration of Emergency, appointed an interim emergency manager, and authorized activation of a partial Emergency Operations Center (EOC). In addition, a taskforce made up of county and city officials, emergency management, Elko County School District, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and members of the health care community has started meeting regularly to work through the County’s response plan and to prepare for any potential impacts from COVID-19.
While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Elko County is considerably low.
The public can help response by:
• Staying resilient. Take care of yourself and help your neighbors. We’re in this together.
• Not going to the emergency room unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve the most severe needs. If you need to go to the emergency room and you believe you have COVID-19, please call ahead to allow staff to prepare for your arrival.
• If you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, and aches, call your health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care. Let them know if you have traveled to an affected area within the last 14 days or have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
• Practice everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others.
- If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Serious respiratory illnesses are spread by cough, sneezing or unclean hands.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cellphones.
• Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. However, don’t be afraid to support your local restaurants by ordering food-to-go or using a delivery option.
Continuity of County Operations
Elko County plans to maintain continuity of service to the public in at least a limited capacity for most functions. One of the most important County functions is law enforcement. In effort to minimize potential exposure to our law enforcement and support employees, the Sheriff’s Department office locations are closed to the public. Check out the Elko County Health Board website for information regarding the office closure.
Update from NNRH
In effort to keep the risk to our community low, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital has implemented temporary visitor restrictions including the following effective immediately:
• Each patient may have only one (1) visitor at a time. This means only one family member or friend may accompany a patient into the Emergency Room. Additional visitors will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room.
• Visitors must be above the age of 16. Unfortunately, patients may not bring children with them as visitors to the hospital.
• Visitors must not be sick. All individuals entering the hospital will be screened for respiratory illness and recent travel history. No one exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness will be permitted to visit a patient. These symptoms include, but are not limited to, coughing, sore throat, runny nose and fever.
• This policy applies to all areas of the hospital. This includes the Emergency Department, Medical-Surgical Unit, ICU, Obstetrics Department, Radiology, etc. This also includes waiting rooms and public areas such as the lobby and cafeteria.
Please remember to call the hospital before seeking treatment for COVID-19 to allow for them to prepare for your arrival. You can reach the hospital at 775-738-5151.
Support for our Seniors
In order to reduce the risk of exposure to the seniors in the Elko area, The Terrace at Ruby View, Senior and Active Lifestyle Center is going to host a drive by meal to replace their congregate meal effective March 16, 2020 until further notice. They will keep the public posted. Elko residents who normally ride the bus to the congregate meal program will be moved to meals-on-wheels until further notice. For questions, contact 775-738-3030.
In order to reduce the risk of exposure to the seniors in the Carlin area, The Open-Door Senior Center, is going to deliver meals to replace their congregate meals effective March 16, 2020 until further notice. For questions, contact 775-754-6465.
Wells Senior Center plans to stay open for the time-being and is working on a plan to continue service outside of the center, if needed.
Meal Delivery for Students
Elko County School District is working on a plan to deliver meals to students who are underserved. The District is partnering with Community in Schools to have a distribution plan in place by Wednesday and will provide additional details are they are available.
The taskforce will provide regular updates to the progress and response for COVID-19.