County confirmed 34 new COVID cases Tuesday
New cases

Elko County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 17.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO -- Elko County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 recoveries Tuesday, for a total of 367 active cases.

The number of patients who are hospitalized remained at 19.

Twenty of the new cases are in Elko, six in Spring Creek, four tribal, and one each in Wells, Carlin and West Wendover.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 people increased to 1,115. That compares with a statewide rate of 984 over the past month. The nationwide rate over the past week has been 47.5 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Elko County’s test positivity rate stood at 19%, compared with a statewide rate of 15.6% over the past two weeks.

