County continues planning and response efforts

ELKO - Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said Friday the county is continuing to work closely with local and state partners to address the impact of COVID-19, including preparedness and response efforts. As of Friday, the state of Nevada has 20 confirmed cases but no deaths. Elko County has not had any confirmed positive results.

Dr. Putnam provided these answers to some of the common questions being received from the community:

Q: Why am I not being tested?

A: The CDC and State of Nevada are encouraging medical providers to test people who are symptomatic and have had a history of exposure to a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have visited a place with active cases. However, it is up to the clinical judgment of the medical provider to make the final decision.

Q: Where do I go for information?