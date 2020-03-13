County continues planning and response efforts

ELKO - Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said Friday the county is continuing to work closely with local and state partners to address the impact of COVID-19, including preparedness and response efforts. As of Friday, the state of Nevada has 20 confirmed cases but no deaths. Elko County has not had any confirmed positive results.
Dr. Putnam provided these answers to some of the common questions being received from the community:
Q: Why am I not being tested?
A: The CDC and State of Nevada are encouraging medical providers to test people who are symptomatic and have had a history of exposure to a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have visited a place with active cases. However, it is up to the clinical judgment of the medical provider to make the final decision.
Q: Where do I go for information?
A: The State of Nevada is actively tracking and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak statewide, including Elko County. (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/) The State of Nevada is working with health departments, local health boards and health officers. Locally, Health Officer Dr. Putnam will keep the public notified through press releases. We will push press releases to our partners and to social media. Information and press releases are posted to the Elko County website.
Q: Why do I need call my local provider before getting tested?
A: Calling the provider gives them the ability to isolate a possible COVID-19 patient from others to limit exposure to the virus.
Q: Why am I being encouraged to go to my local provider rather than the emergency room?
A: Your local provider has your medical history and can make a better determination of your specific needs. However, if you are very sick or you don’t have a primary care provider you may want to go to the emergency room. Please call ahead so they have a chance to prepare for your arrival and possibly isolate those with potential COVID-19 from other patients.
Q: What if my employer won’t let me come back to work without a negative test result?
A: The medical provider has the ability to issue a work release based on their clinical judgment with or without testing for COVID-19.