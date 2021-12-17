County creating more space for district court

The remodeling of a former bank building at 605 Idaho St. into a district court building is now set to proceed.

Elko County commissioners this week approved the low bid on the remodel project from KAP Mechanical Services LLC of Elko. KAP’s bid is $278,000 plus $2,600 for the removal of the vault door, for a total of $280,600.

KAP is required to complete the project within 90 days of the notice to proceed, which was set to go out Dec. 16, County Manager Amanda Osborne said.

The major improvements included in the project are the construction of public restrooms and a wall, and the remodeling of the bank vault into a jury room.

The contractors who bid on the project also submitted bids on replacing the carpeting, but the county decided to leave the carpet as is for now.

“We’ve replaced some of that carpet, so we’re going to wait to review other options later down the road,” Osborne said.

The two-story building that housed Washington Federal Bank is across the street from the Elko County Courthouse and other county buildings. The county purchased the former bank for $1.3 million in January 2020 with the idea of remodeling the building for future use and for the parking space. Osborne said the original plan was to move the county treasurer and recorder offices into the bank building.

Courtroom space in Elko has been shuffled in 2021, and Department 1 Judge Kriston Hill’s offices were moved offsite. Osborne said the current plan is for Judge Al Kacin and his staff to move into the bank building when the remodel is complete, and Hill will move into Kacin’s current space in the courthouse.

The bid from KAP came in just within the $300,000 amount the county had allocated for this project.

“We have a couple of different projects going on in there, and that ($300,000) was what was set aside for this specific part of the remodel,” Osborne said. “There are a couple of other things that we’ll be working on as well, like the audiovisual system.”

Commissioners Rex Steninger and Wilde Brough commented that the bid from KAP was substantially lower than three other bids the county received. The base bids from Ormaza Construction, Schell Creek Construction and Core International were $439,618.00, $403,335.00 and $433,233.69, respectively.

“I share your concern,” project architect Catherine Wines said. “I don’t know why they were so much lower. And the fact that the three others are pretty close to each other, it makes me nervous. But it’s a responsive bid.”

“So really the incumbent thing here is for us to manage any unforeseen change orders,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said. “That’s really what this boils down to.”

“I’m sure once they dive in, we will see if there are going to be a lot of change orders or not,” Commissioner Jon Karr said.

