ELKO – It was another busy weekend for the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Wildland/Risk Reduction crews worked to implement a large green strip/fuels break in the Adobe Ranchos area.

“This helps protect communities and allows for reduced fire behavior,” stated the agency. “This gives firefighters a chance to catch fires when they are small.”

On Sunday, Station 21 out of Elko responded to Owyhee to assist the City of Elko Fire Department and Lee Engine Company volunteers with a structure fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Early Monday, county responders in Wells assisted when a semi tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80, blocking travel lanes.

Last week, crews were called out to a truck fire on I-80 east of Wells and another truck fire on Mountain City Highway.