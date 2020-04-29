UPDATE: Commissioners urged to make 'bold moves' on economy

Robert Leonhardt of Port of Subs urged commissioners to take a stand and “stand up for your people.” He said his business does take out, but there are businesses that are not going to be able to reopen their doors.

Ron Goldie of Goldie’s Bar said he feels that what is happening is unconstitutional.

“This is America, they need to let us open,” he said.

Wilde Brough, who has announced his candidacy for county commissioner, said there is a lack of common sense, with people “elbow to elbow” inside Home Depot or Walmart, while small businesses can’t open.

Jamie Metz said she is a business owner but she is concerned about the mental stress of people stuck at home without the usual resources to help them or the usual places to go. She said a 10-year-old boy she didn’t know came to her door and asked to live with her, probably because of problems at home.

“There is no relief for families,” she said.

Regarding stickers, Jeff South of Ruby Mountain Bible Church asked whether churches could display the stickers, too, and he said the church could do social distancing, even if it meant additional services.

Elko County has had 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began. As of Wednesday, four remained active, 10 had recovered and one had died.