County eyes business recovery

ELKO – What will economic recovery look like in Elko County after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, and how soon could it happen?

Those were among the questions asked by Elko County officials last week as they examined some of the hurdles on the way to reopening shuttered businesses and putting residents back to work.

Since the state-imposed closures due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, local governments such as Elko County have been wondering when recovery will begin.

“I think everybody, including all of us, want to know that there is a recovery, that this is going to end,” said Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam.

Speaking to Elko County Commissioners on April 15, he said that putting people back to work and opening businesses were a priority, but “we’re going to do it as safely as we possibly can.”

The county's Emergency Operations Center implemented strategies to identify and quarantine possible coronavirus patients. Among them are a COVID-19 Hotline and a PCR machine to test antibodies for the coronavirus in first responders.

With these measures in place, some county commissioners wondered if the state could begin relaxing the directives implemented by Gov. Steve Sisolak.