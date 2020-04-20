County eyes business recovery

ELKO – What will economic recovery look like in Elko County after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, and how soon could it happen?
Those were among the questions asked by Elko County officials last week as they examined some of the hurdles on the way to reopening shuttered businesses and putting residents back to work.
Since the state-imposed closures due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, local governments such as Elko County have been wondering when recovery will begin.
“I think everybody, including all of us, want to know that there is a recovery, that this is going to end,” said Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam.
Speaking to Elko County Commissioners on April 15, he said that putting people back to work and opening businesses were a priority, but “we’re going to do it as safely as we possibly can.”
The county's Emergency Operations Center implemented strategies to identify and quarantine possible coronavirus patients. Among them are a COVID-19 Hotline and a PCR machine to test antibodies for the coronavirus in first responders.
With these measures in place, some county commissioners wondered if the state could begin relaxing the directives implemented by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi pitched the drafting of a letter to the governor seeking a “softening of some of those restrictions."
“We still want to be unified in efforts through the EOC and make sure everyone is working together, as opposed to working against each other or duplicating services,” Andreozzi said.
Emergency Operations Manager Annette Kerr agreed that as the state beings planning the recovery process, a letter from the commissioners would “substantiate that for rural areas.”
“But we don’t want to be complacent either because we can’t have a resurgence,” she cautioned.
Kerr said the EOC would conduct a conference call with local governments county-wide, including the county commissioners and County Manager Rob Stokes, to discuss the recovery process outlined by the state.
Walk-backs from state directives will be passed on to the local governments through the EOC, Kerr explained.
“It will make their life a bit easier than trying to do everything on their own,” she said.
Other counties are beginning to formulate recovery plans. Commissioner Cliff Eklund told the board via telephone that White Pine County Commissioners were adopting a resolution to abide by the April 30 deadline, and possibly have a “soft opening” for some businesses “because of the economic depression that it’s putting on local businesses.”
The county budget is another area Stokes said he was keeping an eye on with a budget shortfall looming in the future.
With a reduction in sales tax revenue, Stokes said the county would be cutting back on expenditures and freezing positions.
However, if the Legislature meets in a special session this summer, Elko County could be tasked to pay operating expenses of state government offices that are located within the county.
The Legislature has dealt with shortfalls in the past, requiring the county to cover approximately $6 million in operating costs, Stokes said.
A fourth stimulus package going through Congress, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, could alleviate some of the county’s unexpected costs. If it passes, it could provide funds for state, local and tribal governments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
But Andreozzi said it was more important to gain revenue from sales taxes through businesses running again and people regaining their employment.
“The priority for me is to get those businesses functioning again,” he said.
