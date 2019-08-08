ELKO – “Cows are pretty cheap labor,” Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore said as he briefed county commissioners targeted grazing proposed to reduce invasive grasses that could in turn reduce severity of wildland fires.
The use of cows is preferred to herbicides or mechanical grass removal, especially close to homes, and would reduce feeding costs for ranchers, he said.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Nevada office is seeking comments on the proposal by Aug. 21.
According to the BLM, the project would manage invasive annual grasses by using a variety of livestock practices in the Great Basin because the grasses — primarily cheatgrass — intensify wildland fires.
Targeting grazing treatments authorized through the environmental assessment would be outside of the 10-year grazing permit held by cattle ranchers, the BLM said prior to public meetings on the topic in July.
Moore said targeted grazing is one of three proposals the BLM is looking at that are “pretty solid steps to managing fire,” and the three proposals overlap.
In his preliminary comments for the county, Moore wrote that “as a county with an economy that depends on livestock grazing, Elko County welcomes the implementation of targeted grazing treatments to control invasive annual grasses and reduce the impact of wildland fires.”
The other two similar proposals are a draft programmatic environmental impact statement for fuel breaks in the Great Basin, and a proposed environmental assessment on dormant-season use of grazing in the spring.
The fuel breaks proposal covers several states. The dormant season proposal is out of the Elko BLM office.
On the fuel breaks, Moore’s comments include stating that during the 2018 fire year roughly 660,240 acres burned in 138 fires, “harming Elko County’s livestock grazing capacity, as well as affecting hunting seasons for Elko County’s coveted elk, antelope and deer hunts, as well as destroying habitat for game birds such as sage grouse and chukar.”
He wrote that based on the impact of the fires to the local economy, Elko County supports the implementation of the preferred alternative that calls for construction of fuel breaks to reduce the number, duration and intensity of wildland fires.
Elko County recommended that the chosen alternative be amended for the short term to include crested wheatgrass, or any other non-native, deep-rooted perennial that would protect the soil and have a better chance of keeping the plant root alive.
In his comments on the fuel breaks, Moore wrote that Elko County recommends reorganizing priority charts so that targeted grazing is higher on the list for rural areas and in the wildland urban interface, “where homeowners are particularly concerned about fire risk.”
For the dormant season proposal, Moore wrote that since the 1940s cheatgrass has been recognized as having better nutritional value to cattle during the spring. He also said springtime is better to reduce chances of cattle getting lump jaw and other infections cause by penetration of the soft tissue by long, sharp awns of some invasive grasses.
Moore said the U.S. Forest Service also is looking at targeted grazing options, and the agency is doing a project with the University of Nevada, Reno, to obtain data.
“All of this comes from an executive order to do something about fires,” he said.
