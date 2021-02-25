 Skip to main content
County Fire adds two new vehicles
County Fire adds two new vehicles

County Fire adds two new vehicles

Operation Chief Jon Pitts, left, stands next to Elko County Commissioners and County fire board members John Karr and Delmo Andreozzi.

 Submitted

ELKO – The Elko County Fire Protection District has purchased two Skeeter type 5 F-550 brush trucks.

According to Sarah Dill, administrative assistant to the chief, a 2018 brush truck was purchased at $193,000 and a 2020 rescue vehicle cost $200,454. The trucks were purchased from the Siddons Martin Emergency Group.

These trucks are built on Ford one-ton truck chassis upgraded with an off-road suspension system. The trucks are equipped with 400-gallon water tanks, hold 10 gallons of foam, have 125 gallon per minute pumps and have a front monitor for mobile attack use on wildland fires.

One will serve the east side of the district in Clover Valley and the other will be in service in Spring Creek.

“These will be great additions for our volunteers, replacing a couple of older apparatus in our fleet,” said Dill.

