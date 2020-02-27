County getting fire board on track

“We’re looking at two separate boards, the board of county commissioners and the fire board,” Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said. “The state breaks the fire board out as a separate entity from Elko County so what we’re looking at as you see is separate agendas and the format we’ll follow in the future.”

Greenburg told the fire board the separation also provides “a little bit of liability cushion if the fire district gets sued,” although the county would likely be drawn into a legal action. However, the county will be “standing on better ground” with the separation, he said.

He said following the meeting that the decision to hold separate meetings for the fire district came after research, and there hadn’t been any “state action at this time regarding the open meeting complaint” that the firefighter union filed with the Nevada attorney general’s office.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046 filed the complaint accusing the county of violating the open meetings law because the county commissioners handled fire business rather than the fire board. Action proposed regarding the fire district was part of the county’s regular meeting agendas but with a separate header.