County getting fire board on track

ELKO -- The Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners is getting all its ducks in a row to comply with the state statutes that apply to the Elko County Fire Protection District, such as negotiating with the county for services and publishing separate agendas for board meetings.
Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg said after the Feb. 19 fire board meeting the fire district, “until recently, has been run like a county agency,” but statutes “indicate that the fire district is a separate political subdivision of the state. As such, the county and the fire district need to negotiate and determine what services, if any, should be provided to the fire district from the county.”
The current fire district was formed in 2015 to take over from the Nevada Division of Forestry, but Elko County operated it as county agency until now, failing to comply with state statutes, he confirmed.
The Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners, which is made up of all five county commissioners, voted at the Feb. 19 meeting to direct the fire administrator, Linda Bingaman, to negotiate with the county to provide services for the fire district. The negotiated agreement will come back to the board for final approval.
These services that were co-mingled with the county in the past include human resources, legal services, management services, information technology, financial and auditing services, employee benefits and insurance, according to the motion.
“We’re looking at two separate boards, the board of county commissioners and the fire board,” Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said. “The state breaks the fire board out as a separate entity from Elko County so what we’re looking at as you see is separate agendas and the format we’ll follow in the future.”
Greenburg told the fire board the separation also provides “a little bit of liability cushion if the fire district gets sued,” although the county would likely be drawn into a legal action. However, the county will be “standing on better ground” with the separation, he said.
He said following the meeting that the decision to hold separate meetings for the fire district came after research, and there hadn’t been any “state action at this time regarding the open meeting complaint” that the firefighter union filed with the Nevada attorney general’s office.
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046 filed the complaint accusing the county of violating the open meetings law because the county commissioners handled fire business rather than the fire board. Action proposed regarding the fire district was part of the county’s regular meeting agendas but with a separate header.
The union secretary, Patrick Linstruth, said in an email Feb. 19 that “it would appear that the Nevada Attorney General has informed Elko County that they have, in fact, been violating the open meeting laws with their handling of fire district business.”
He also said the Employee-Management Relations Board is supposed to rule on March 25 on the union’s complaint of bargaining in bad faith against the fire district.
Binding arbitration concerning pay hikes between the union and fire district is set for March 30-31. Negotiations have been ongoing for three and a half years.
Stokes said in a recent email that the arbitration is still scheduled, but “legal counsel says that we must decline comments at this time.”
Elko County Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor estimated in January that the fiscal impact from a fact-finders’ proposed awards to the firefighters would cost roughly $108,000. That money would come out of the fire district funds.
“Our proposals wouldn’t cost the county a dime. The fire district has its own revenue source and budget,” Linstruth said earlier.
The fact finder, Californian Joseph Frankl, sided with firefighters in their effort to obtain pay raises. He recommended the fire district approved a 3 percent pay increase for the current fiscal year ending June 30 and another 3 percent hike the following fiscal year. He wrote that the district could afford the raises.
The fire district receives a 26-cent property tax, and Minor said in answer to a question at the Feb. 19 meeting about the tax that the “only way you will see an increase is if the fire board decides to increase it.”
According to state statutes, the district fire board pays firefighters, district debts and can employ agents and employees to maintain and operate the property acquired for the purpose of the districts, which in this case would be the fire stations and equipment.
The county and Bingaman will be sorting out services and costs and possible equipment leases to keep the entities separate.
“There is a lot of cleaning up to do” to determine what belongs to the county or fire district, Bingaman said.
The fire board is charged with preparing an annual budget, the law says, so Commissioner Jon Karr wondered if now the fire board must handle the district budget separately from the county’s annual budget committee efforts, and Greenburg shook his head yes.