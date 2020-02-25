County GOP convention is Saturday

ELKO – While Democratic candidates continue to battle for the party’s nomination across the country, Republicans have been busy throwing their support behind President Donald Trump.
An alternate presidential preference poll was conducted Saturday at the GOP’s state central committee meeting in Pahrump.
“The committee unanimously committed all of Nevada’s delegates to the Republican National Convention to incumbent President Trump,” said Lee Hoffman, chairman of Elko County’s GOP.
Nevada will have 25 delegates this election year.
The county’s precinct meetings and convention are being combined into a single event scheduled this Saturday at Grammar No. 2 in Elko. The action begins at 10 a.m. with precinct meetings and the selection of county delegates.
Then the group will break for a chorizo lunch, courtesy of U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei.
State delegates will be chosen after lunch.
Other business includes adopting a platform and voting on any resolutions.
For fun, the group is planning what Hoffman calls “a reverse presidential preference poll.”
“We’re calling it, ‘Who do you want Trump to thump in 2020,” he said. Republicans who participate can put a slip in a jar listing which Democrat they want to see Trump beat in November.
The next big event for Nevada Republicans is the state convention May 16 in Reno. Delegates will be chosen for the national convention slated in August in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hoffman said Republican voters are very enthusiastic about the race.
“The Trump campaign is very much focused on getting Nevada this year.”