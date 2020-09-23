County hits double-digits deaths

ELKO — Unfortunately, Elko County has now experienced double-digit deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the county’s press release Wednesday night, the 10th coronavirus death was announced — the seventh related to the outbreak at the skilled nursing facility.
The most recent fatality was a male in his 50s who was living at Highland Manor but was hospitalized prior to dying.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor,” the county said in its statement.
Also paired with the unfortunate passing, the county reported five more cases with no recoveries and two patients who are currently hospitalized.
Two of the new cases came from West Wendover — both females in the 10-19 age group — a female in the 40-49 age range from Spring Creek, a tribal case from a male in the 30-39 age division and another “institutional” case of a female in the 70-plus group.
An institutional classification includes facilities such as correctional facilities, child care, assisted living, skilled nursing, in-patient behavioral health, etc.
The total breakdown of the county has yielded 939 confirmed cases — 47 of which are active — with 882 recoveries, two current hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
The county’s positivity rate remained at 7.1% out of 11,714 tests performed.
Elko County has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding. Medallus is conveniently open seven days a week. Individuals interested in getting a test are encouraged to call Medallus at 775-400-1510 to schedule an appointment. Test results generally take between two to four days, depending on the lab.
The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.
The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
People should keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
- *This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
- Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
- Mental Health services are available in Nevada at this time. Rural Clinics Immediate Mental Health CARE Team can be reached at 1-877-283-2437 and are available to support adults in Rural Nevada who need immediate mental health assistance. The Rural Mobile Crisis Response Team can be reached at 1-702-486-7865 and are available to support children and families for those under the age of 18. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (2855).
- Nevadans can visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ for up to date information in regards to COVID-19 in Nevada. Additional information is available from the Centers for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
