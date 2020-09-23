County hits double-digits deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Unfortunately, Elko County has now experienced double-digit deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the county’s press release Wednesday night, the 10th coronavirus death was announced — the seventh related to the outbreak at the skilled nursing facility.

The most recent fatality was a male in his 50s who was living at Highland Manor but was hospitalized prior to dying.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor,” the county said in its statement.

Also paired with the unfortunate passing, the county reported five more cases with no recoveries and two patients who are currently hospitalized.

Two of the new cases came from West Wendover — both females in the 10-19 age group — a female in the 40-49 age range from Spring Creek, a tribal case from a male in the 30-39 age division and another “institutional” case of a female in the 70-plus group.

An institutional classification includes facilities such as correctional facilities, child care, assisted living, skilled nursing, in-patient behavioral health, etc.