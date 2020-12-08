County issues quarantine reminder as deaths jump to 26

ELKO -- Elko County reported four COVID-19 deaths Monday in addition to the three deaths reported over the weekend, for a total of seven deaths over the past week.

The latest to succumb to the virus were three Highland Manor residents – a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s – and an Elko resident in her 60s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home when you are sick, wearing a mask, and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities.”

The county’s test positivity rate has soared to 30.3% compared with 11.2% a month ago. The case rate per 100,000 people has risen to 2,095 compared with 838 a month ago.

Elko County has confirmed a total of 3,224 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 554 cases currently active. There have been 26 deaths and 17 patients are currently hospitalized.

The county said people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine. Individuals may stop quarantine as long as symptoms do not develop:

• On day 10 after exposure.