County launches coronavirus hotline

“We don’t want them going to these clinics. We don’t want them out in the community and spreading this virus,” Putnam said.

Anyone with symptoms can call their health care provider or the county’s hotline.

“We’ve got well trained, well qualified people there to help maybe alleviate any personal stress that you are having or answer your questions or help evaluate you,” Andreozzi said.

For those with severe symptoms, Putnam said the county’s health office is staying connected with Nevada Health Centers physicians in Elko and Reno, “and they will decide if some patients may need some further care or prescriptions, or possibly a test or hospitalization.”

Andreozzi and Putnam said much of the current situation boils down to personal accountability.

“You can’t stop a virus without a vaccine,” Putnam said. “You can contain it, though, and that is through personal accountability.” Mutual respect means maintaining at least six feet of distance between yourself and others, he said.

Putnam said businesses are taking steps such as adding wash stations and floor markings to promote social distancing at checkout lines.